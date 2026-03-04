Harry Maguire Found Guilty, Sentenced at Retrial of 2020 Mykonos Incident

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been given a 15-month suspended prison sentence in Greece following a retrial on charges brought after his 2020 arrest on the island of Mykonos.

On Wednesday, Maguire, although not present, was convicted of assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery for the second time. It came more than five years after he was initially handed a fine and 21-month suspended prison sentence, which was appealed by his legal team.

It has already been reported that an appeal against the new conviction, which has reduced the suspended sentence and dropped the fine, is intended.

Maguire was arrested while on holiday in Aug. 2020, with police called after a fight outside a bar involving his family. The England international, then only a year into his Manchester United career, was detained for two days and put on trial on a neighboring island only four days after the incident.

An appeal was lodged against the original conviction and the retrial has been heavily delayed until now. Maguire has always strongly denied the allegations and charges against him, while the prosecution denied accusations of corruption at any point in the proceedings.

The new appeal will have to go to Greece’s Supreme Court.

Uncertainty for Maguire On, Off the Pitch

Harry Maguire is in the final months of his contract with the Red Devils. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

It doesn’t really change anything for Maguire on a day-to-day basis. The 32-year-old has been getting on with his life and career ever since the original trial, although a second guilty verdict and a determination to clear his name will continue to hang over him.

He won’t serve any jail time due to the nature of the sentence—and an unlikeliness that he will ever return to Greece—but having any criminal conviction attached to him is still not good.

Given the excruciating wait for a retrial, it could yet be a long time before the next appeal is heard.

Maguire has reasserted himself as an important Man Utd player. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport/Getty Images

All Maguire can do now is focus on his career. Manchester United stand a great chance of putting last season’s 51-year low firmly in the rearview mirror and returning to the Champions League with a resurgent top-five Premier League finish.

However, whether he will still be at the club to actually play in Europe’s elite club competition is far from clear. Maguire’s contract is due to expire in June and there is no agreement in place for a new deal, putting him on course to leave as a free agent.

It has been reported that concern exists within the club about losing a player of Maguire’s experience in the same summer that Casemiro is already confirmed to be leaving.

