Harvey Elliott Attracting ‘Interest’ From Premier League Club, ‘Optimistic’ Over Deal
Liverpool could have the opportunity to turn a massive profit on versatile creator Harvey Elliott, with fellow Premier League club West Ham United described as “optimistic” about a deal.
Elliott was well liked by former Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp, making 53 appearances during the 2023–24 campaign. But that dropped to just 28 last season after Arne Slot succeeded the German—and there were only three starts across the Premier League and Champions League.
West Ham, in need of new attacking impetus after selling Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham Hotspur for big money, are reported by the Daily Mail to be interested in the Liverpool talent. The Hammers are feeling positive about their chances, although no formal offer has been made.
Liverpool value Elliott at £40 million ($53.8 million), if there is a buy-back clause included in the deal. To cut ties permanently, with no buy-back, they are asking for £50 million ($67.3 million). When the Reds poached a16-year-old Elliott from Fulham in 2019, the outlay was just £1.2m ($1.6 million).
Elliott has entered the final two years of his contract and this is the optimal time to sell—if he stays until next summer but doesn’t sign a new deal, Liverpool lose power to demand a premium fee.
Overall, Elliott, still only 22, has made 147 appearances for Liverpool since becoming a first-team regular three years ago. His career breakout season came on loan at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship in 2020–21, making 41 league appearances and scoring seven times.
Elliott was recently part of England’s triumphant squad at the Under-21 European Championship, where the young lions retained their previous title from 2023. Elliott was in both squads, one of only two players present for each tournament. He is yet to represent England at senior level.