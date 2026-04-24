Historic Mexican Soccer Club Returns to Liga MX After 12-Year Absence

After 12 painful years languishing in the second division, iconic Mexican club Atlante are officially back in Liga MX, with “Los Potros de Hierro” ready to make their return to the spotlight in the upcoming Apertura 2026 season.

Atlante last played in Liga MX when they endured a painful relegation in the Clausura 2014. Promotion and relegation has since been abolished in Mexico’s top-flight, but during an owners meeting on Thursday, Atlante’s purchase of Mazatlán FC’s franchise rights was approved, paving the way for the return of the Azulgrana club.

Owned by businessman Emilio Escalante since 2020, Atlante’s Liga MX return had been brewing for years. Now, it’s a reality.

“Thanks to the enormous effort done on and off the pitch,” Atlante said in a statement. “A historic institution, that has featured prominently in great chapters of our soccer and is a symbol of working class passion, returns to the place where its history, tradition and standing belong.

“We want to give a special recognition to our fanbase that never abandoned the team and accompanied us with pride during these 12 years in the second division. Your loyalty was an engine, inspiration and strength every step of the way.

“We promised you we would come back, and we are back now.”

Atlante’s Legacy in Mexican Soccer

Atlante led for 30 minutes against Pep Guardiola’s sextuple-winning Barcelona in the 2009 Club World Cup semifinals, which other team in Mexico can say that? | Jasper Juinen/FIFA/Getty Images

Known as "El Equipo del Pueblo” (the team of the people), Atlante boast a rich history in Mexican soccer since their inception in 1916 that includes three Liga MX titles.

Atlante’s have always been synonymous with the Mexican working class. Playing in Mexico City for the majority of the club’s existence, Atlante have been in the shadow of neighbors Club América, Cruz Azul and Pumas. Still, Los Potros de Hierro (The Iron Colts) managed to become a symbol of the working class that historically squabbled against the economic powerhouses of Mexico City, thus their nickname El Equipo del Pueblo.

Even when Atlante moved to Cancún in 2007, they still managed to collect their third Liga MX title in their first season on the shores of the Caribbean, beating Pumas in the Apertura 2007 final. Two years later, Atlante won the Concacaf Champions Cup and eventually faced Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering Barcelona side in the 2009 Club World Cup semifinals.

Ricardo La Volpe and Miguel Herrera, who led the Mexico national team in the 2006 and 2014 World Cups, both played and managed Atlante in the past. Current El Tri manager Javier Aguirre made his managerial debut with Atlante in 1996.

When Atlante returns in the Clausura 2026, they’ll be back playing in Mexico City at the iconic Estadio Banorte, sharing a stadium with Cruz Azul and Club América.

Mazatlán Bids Farewell to Liga MX

Mazatlán won their final home game ever in Liga MX. | Sergio Mejia/Getty Images

Mazatlán’s stint in Liga MX is over just six years after the club was originally founded following the ownership group’s controversial decision to move the team from the city of Morelia and rebrand it in the coastal city of Mazatlán.

Located in the state of Sinaloa, on the shores of the Pacific Ocean, Mazatlán resides in one of the few regions in Mexico where soccer isn’t the most popular sport—baseball is. Attendance at the Estadio El Encanto never reached the desired levels following the Covid-19 pandemic, but results are the biggest reason why.

Mazatlán bid farewell to Liga MX after failing to make the playoffs even once in their 12-season history, with the 21 points collected across 17 games in the Clausura 2021 being their best ever campaign.

Now, Mazatlán’s ownership group, Grupo Salinas, will make $65 million from the sale of the franchise rights to Atlante.

Inside a packed Estadio El Encanto, Mazatlán defeated reigning back-to-back Liga MX champions Toluca 4–3 in the final home game in club history, giving the plenty of tearful supporters in the stands one final reason to smile.

READ THE LATEST LIGA MX NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC