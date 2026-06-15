How 2026 World Cup Breakout Star Would Fit Into Arsenal Lineup

Arsenal’s quest for young, emerging talent in the transfer market this summer has led the Gunners to teenage Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Mikel Arteta took Arsenal to Premier League glory last month after a mega spend on primarily plug-and-play transfers. But, having climbed to the top of the mountain, the key is now maintaining and already looking to the future without disrupting the present.

That’s where Bouaddi comes in. The 18-year-old plays club soccer for Lille in France, joining the Ligue 1 club as a young teenager and debuting in 2023, only three days after turning 16.

Although born in northern France, Bouaddi switched allegiance to Morocco less than a month before starting Saturday’s 1–1 draw against Brazil to kick off the team’s World Cup campaign. He covered ground all over the pitch, hardly misplaced a pass and routinely won possession back.

The Times writes that Arsenal are in contact with the player’s representatives, the preliminary stage of any transfer process to gauge interest from the prospective target. No talks have yet begun between the Premier League champions and Lille, who are thought to value Bouaddi at $80.5 million (£60 million).

It’s a figure in the same ballpark as that which brought Martín Zubimendi to London last July.

Where Ayyoub Bouaddi Fits at Arsenal

Bouaddi is a natural midfield athlete. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Arsenal have a clear strategy to pursue raw, developing talent, with 16-year-old Leicester City winger Jeremy Monga already considered the “priority” target for the summer—although Brentford appear to hold an advantage in the battle for his signature.

Competition also exists for Bouaddi, according to The Times, from Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. Given how he’s now performing on the world’s biggest stage, it’s obvious why.

The suggestion is that Bouaddi is wanted by Arteta so that the Arsenal manager can rotate four players in and out of the two central midfield positions in his preferred formation. The current options are Declan Rice, the aforementioned Zubimendi and Myles Lewis-Skelly, whose sudden redemption has come in his natural position after spending 2024–25 at left back.

Bouaddi is not a goalscorer—he’s never found the net across 100 senior appearances for club or country—but he’s perhaps best described as a something of a hybrid of Rice and Zubimendi. The youngster has the physical abilities of an all-action Rice, and also the intelligent and considered passing of Zubimendi. Confidence certainly doesn’t seem to be an issue.

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