How Arsenal, Man City’s Remaining Premier League Fixtures Compare

Manchester City might be playing catch-up to Arsenal in the Premier League title race, but they are not going down without a fight.

The Citizens finally played their game in hand against Crystal Palace on Wednesday and secured a comfortable 3–0 victory at the Etihad Stadium, cutting the gap to league-leaders Arsenal to just two points.

Still, City’s massive misstep against Everton last week looms large. Pep Guardiola’s men must win their remaining games to even have a chance at the Premier League title. Along the way, they must also hope the Gunners stumble at least once in their final fixtures.

Unfortunately for the title chasers, the games left on their schedule are much tougher—on paper, at least—to the matches Mikel Arteta’s men have to cap off their campaign. Still, anything can happen in the final weeks of what has been nothing short of a thrilling battle for the English crown.

Arsenal, Man City’s Remaining Premier League Fixtures

Arsenal are in pole position to take home their first Premier League title in 22 years. | Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Arsenal Man City Burnley (H) – May 18 Bournemouth (A) – May 19 Crystal Palace (A) – May 24 Aston Villa (H) – May 24

The finish line is in sight for Arsenal. The Gunners have strung together three consecutive league victories to get their campaign back on track, and two more wins will guarantee them the Premier League title.

First up is a clash with Burnley at the Emirates Stadium, a match that should be as straightforward as they come. The Clarets are already relegated and winless in their last 11 fixtures. Even though they managed a draw with Aston Villa last time out, the 19th-place side pose no threat to the Gunners, who would love to run up the score to boost their goal difference.

Arteta’s men then must head to Selhurst Park to close out their 2025–26 Premier League campaign. Crystal Palace have given Arsenal trouble in the past—two of their last three meetings have ended in draws—but Oliver Glasner could be inclined to rest many of his best players with one eye on the Conference League final three days later.

The visitors will also no doubt have the Champions League final on their mind, but they cannot afford to rotate against the Eagles when the Premier League title could still hang in the balance.

Manchester City are chasing Arsenal atop the table. | Darren Staples/AFP/Getty Images

Next up for City is the FA Cup final against Chelsea at the weekend. A win at Wembley would bring a second trophy back to the Etihad this season, with the Citizens still charging for a potential third—but time is running out.

Just three days later, Guardiola’s men make the trip to the Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth, who only just toppled Arsenal last month, are in the race for European qualification and will therefore show the visitors no mercy.

The match is also Andoni Iraola’s final home game, and nothing would be sweeter for the manager than extending his side’s unbeaten run to 18 games across all competitions with a result against the title chasers.

Last up on the schedule is a bout with Aston Villa. Unai Emery’s men are clinging onto fifth place for dear life, but a win in the Europa League final will guarantee their place in the Champions League regardless. Should they emerge victorious against Freiburg just four days prior to their trip to Manchester, then they could be inclined to take their foot off the gas, opening the door for City to pounce.

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