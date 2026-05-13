Man City Player Ratings vs. Crystal Palace: Dominant Win Keeps Title Race Alive

Manchester City kept the title race alive and well with a 3–0 win over Crystal Palace at the Etihad on Wednesday to the despair of Arsenal fans around the world. Had the Cityzens not secured the three points, Arsenal would have needed just a win at the weekend against relegated Burnley to hoist their first league trophy in over two decades.

City were never going to let that happen, though, even despite their heavily rotated XI, missing the star power of Erling Haaland, Jérémy Doku and Rayan Cherki. From the opening whistle, they were like predators stalking prey—quiet, patient, clinical. They backed the Eagles into their own final third, waiting for the perfect moment to strike.

It came in the 32nd minute, when Phil Foden back heeled the ball to Antoine Semenyo, who was waiting inside box with his back to the goal. The forward needed just a single touch to turn and puncture Palace’s net.

The hosts struck again eight minutes later, off the brilliantly deceptive Omar Marmoush, who first let the ball roll past him before taking a first-time right-footed shot over goalkeeper Dean Henderson’s legs. City then finished off the frightened Eagles in the 84th minute, as Savinho made a skillful run through Palace’s backline before finishing a left-footed flick into the side netting.

The Cityzens now sit just two points behind Arsenal atop the Premier League standings. Both frontrunners have just two games left in league play.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Pep Guardiola is seeking another Premier League trophy. | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal still hold the fate of the title race in their hands. Two points ahead of City atop the Premier League table and with no games in hand, as long as the Gunners win out their remaining two matches against Burnley and Palace, they will come out ahead.

If Arsenal have a win and draw, though, while the Cityzens win out their remaining two matches against Bournemouth and Aston Villa, the two frontrunners will finish level at 83 points. It would then come down to goal difference. If still knotted after goal difference, then it comes down to goals scored.

City need to hope that either Burnley or Palace can get a surge of momentum and down the mighty Gunners, while they themselves win out. Although Burnley is likely not up to the task, Palace could be, especially given Mikel Arteta opts to partially rotate his squad ahead of the Champions League final just days later. Palace themselves may employ a rotated lineup, though, given their Conference League final follows the bout with Arsenal.

Man City Player Ratings vs. Crystal Palace (4-1-3-2)

Antoine Semenyo was brilliant on the night. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—8.0: Relatively untested on the night.

RB: Matheus Nunes—7.2: Combined well with Savinho.

CB: Abdukodir Khusanov—7.6: Solid outing for the Uzbekistan international.

CB: Marc Guéhi—7.8: Was patient on the ball. Did well to penetrate the space the Eagles gave him.

LB: Joško Gvardiol—6.6: Looked comfortable and collected, despite taking the pitch for the first time since January.

CM: Bernardo Silva—7.4: Was highly successful at breaking down Palace’s midfield lines.

RM: Savinho—8.2: Had creative looks to switch the field, but lacked accuracy early in the match. Brilliant in his late goal.

AM: Phil Foden—8.9: Two assists for the Englishman, who had a point to prove.

LM: Rayan Aït-Nouri—7.1: Rejoined the starting lineup. Was dynamic high up the left flank.

ST: Antoine Semenyo—7.2: Took a rare central position and struggled to get involved at times, but came through when it mattered.

ST: Omar Marmoush—7.9: Proved the star power of striker Erling Haaland wasn’t needed.

SUB: Nathan Aké (58’ for Nunes)—6.3: Earned the captain’s band after Silva was substituted off.

SUB: Jérémy Doku (58’ for Gvardiol)—6.0: Provided his usual frightening footwork.

SUB: Rayan Cherki (79’ for Marmoush)—7.6: Brilliant connection with Savinho for City’s third goal.

SUB: Mateo Kovacic (79’ for Silva)—6.5: Instigated the play that led to Savinho’s goal.

SUB: John Stones (82’ for Foden)—N/A

Subs not used: James Trafford (GK), Rúben Dias, Tijjani Reijnders, Erling Haaland.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Omar Marmoush was brilliant on Wednesday, | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Joško Gvardiol was a welcome return to the starting lineup and surprisingly not rusty, given he had been sidelined with a broken leg (tibial fracture) for the past five months. Despite his usual positioning at center back, the versatile Croatian shined at left back in his hour-outing and may prove vital to the Cityzens in their last-ditch effort to win the league.

was a welcome return to the starting lineup and surprisingly not rusty, given he had been sidelined with a broken leg (tibial fracture) for the past five months. Despite his usual positioning at center back, the versatile Croatian shined at left back in his hour-outing and may prove vital to the Cityzens in their last-ditch effort to win the league. Phil Foden has been struggling for form as of late, watching his minutes dwindle by the week. However, Guardiola rested several attackers for Saturday’s FA Cup final, giving the Englishman an opportunity back in the spotlight—and he didn’t let it go to waste. He had two critically important assists on the night, the first of which marked his 100th Premier League contribution for the club (68 goals and 32 assists).

has been struggling for form as of late, watching his minutes dwindle by the week. However, Guardiola rested several attackers for Saturday’s FA Cup final, giving the Englishman an opportunity back in the spotlight—and he didn’t let it go to waste. He had two critically important assists on the night, the first of which marked his 100th Premier League contribution for the club (68 goals and 32 assists). Omar Marmoush capitalized on the momentum he created last week off the bench in City’s 3–0 win against Brentford, when he had a stoppage time banger. In an infrequent start on Wednesday, he found the back of the net with a similar dynamic, cross-body, right-footed shot.

The Numbers That Explain Man City’s Key Win

Man City made the most of their limited opportunities, notching three goals on the night despite an expected goals of just 1.56. They capitalized on all three big chances they had.

notching three goals on the night despite an expected goals of just 1.56. They capitalized on all three big chances they had. City minimized Palace’s attacking threats. Of the six total shots the Eagles had, City gifted them at least two.

Of the six total shots the Eagles had, City gifted them at least two. Ball retention from City was also better, outfoxing Palace in possession, pass accuracy and completed passes.

Statistic Man City Crystal Palace Possession 72% 28% Expected Goals (xG) 1.56 0.68 Total Shots 15 6 Shots on Target 4 2 Big Chances 3 0 Pass Accuracy 89% 77% Fouls Committed 10 7 Corners 9 4

READ THE LATEST MAN CITY NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC