La Liga Title Race: How Barcelona, Real Madrid’s Next Five La Liga Games Compare

Four points separate Barcelona and Real Madrid in a La Liga title race that could get blown open in the next few weeks.

Álvaro Arbeloa’s men kicked off the weekend slate desperate to snap a two-game losing streak to keep from falling even further behind in the La Liga standings. They accomplished their task—albiet unconvincingly—with a 2–1 win over Celta Vigo on Friday night thanks to a last-gasp winner from Federico Valverde.

The pressure was on the defending Spanish champions to respond the next day at San Mamés. Athletic Club frustrated Barcelona for much of the contest, but one moment of brilliance from Lamine Yamal was enough to secure all three points for the visitors.

Hansi Flick’s men currently hold the power in the title race, but they have without a doubt the tougher run of fixtures coming up in La Liga, which could open the door for Real Madrid to close the gap and potentially ignite a photo-finish for the Spanish crown.

Barcelona, Real Madrid’s Next Five La Liga Games

Barcelona have a challenge stretch of fixtures on the horizon. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Barcelona (67 points) Real Madrid (63 points) Sevilla (H) – March 15 Elche (H) – March 14 Rayo Vallecano (H) – March 22 Atlético Madrid (H) – March 22 Atlético Madrid (A) – April 5 Mallorca (A) – April 5 Espanyol (H) – April 12 Girona (H) – April 12 Celta Vigo (H) – April 22 Alavés (H) – April 22

Barcelona will have redemption on the mind when they welcome Sevilla to the Camp Nou. Flick’s men suffered a dismal 4–1 defeat in the reverse fixture and will do all they can to avoid a similar fate, even if they will be reeling from a trip to Newcastle midweek for Champions League action.

Next up are Rayo Vallecano, an opponent the defending Spanish champions should dispatch so long as they do not take them lightly. Even though the Madrid-based side has previously secured results against Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, it is lacking the quality needed to salvage a result inside the Catalans’ fortress.

Once the Blaugrana return from the international break, they face two of the toughest tests remaining on their calendar: Atlético Madrid and Espanyol. The former already bested Barcelona in the Copa del Rey and the latter always promises a tense Catalan derby, where anything can happen.

Things do not get any easier for Flick’s side after the two formidable opponents. Celta Vigo lie in wait, and the team will be desperate to snatch a positive result to bolster its campaign for the European places.

Real Madrid got back to winning ways in La Liga. | Pedro Loureiro/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

Real Madrid’s next few weeks ahead of the March international window with make or break their season. Not only do they face Man City in the Champions League round of 16, but they take on Elche and Atlético Madrid in La Liga.

The two Spanish outfits already took points off Los Blancos earlier in the season and if they find more success in the reverse fixtures, then Arbeloa’s men will all but exit the La Liga title race. Elche are much less of a threat than Diego Simeone’s men, who love nothing more than toppling their bitter rivals.

Once the 15-time European champions return to domestic action, they get the benefit of playing Mallorca, a side currently destined for relegation. Girona are also in the bottom half of the table and should pose little threat despite their upset over Barcelona in February.

Rounding out Real Madrid’s upcoming La Liga fixtures is a clash with Alavés at home. Much Elche and Girona, the Basque side is struggling for form and will likely be overwhelmed by the bright lights at the Bernabéu.

