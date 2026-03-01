How Hansi Flick Compares to Barcelona’s Greatest Managers After 100 Games

Hansi Flick oversaw his 100th game as Barcelona manager the 4–1 victory against Villarreal, becoming the 14th manager in club history to accomplish such a feat.

The German boss arrived in Barcelona following a trophy-less season in 2023–24 and instantly revitalized the club, returning to prominence emphatically to the tune of the first domestic treble in Blaugrana history in his debut 2024–25 term.

Entering the climax of his second season, Barcelona are still alive and contending in every competition available, plus they’ve already lifted the 2026 Spanish Super cup title, adding the fourth piece of silverware of the Flick era.

Flick has helped restore Barça’s status as one of the best teams in the world in less than two seasons, and his numbers through 100 games in charge are on par with some of the greatest managers in Blaugrana history.

Hansi Flick’s Record Through 100 Games as Barcelona Manager

Statistic Flick Wins 75 Draws 9 Losses 16

Flick’s Numbers on Par With Greatest Ever Barcelona Managers

Hansi Flick has given Barcelona supporters plenty to smile about. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Barcelona Managers With Most Wins Through 100 Games

Rank Manager Wins 1 Luis Enrique 80 2 Hansi Flick 75 3 Helenio Herrera 72 4 Pep Guardiola 71 5 Ernesto Valverde 68

Luis Enrique is the only Barcelona manager in history to collect more wins (80) than Flick (75) in their first 100 games in charge. The now Paris Saint-Germain boss won a treble in his debut season, aided by the illustrious “MSN” triumvirate of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Neymar Jr.

Completing the podium with 72 wins is Helenio Herrera, who helped Barcelona conquer consecutive league titles from 1958–60. Up next is the legendary Pep Guardiola, who managed 71 wins en route to the most successful season in Barcelona history in 2008–09.

Ernesto Valverde is fifth on the list with 68 triumphs. The now Athletic Club manager’s tenure in Barcelona is stained by his side’s collapses in the Champions League, but the Basque manager nearly oversaw an invincible La Liga campaign during his debut season in 2017–18.

Hansi Flick Shares Thoughts on Reaching 100 Games as Barça Manager

Hansi Flick has said multiple times he’s fallen in love with Barcelona. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The marriage between Flick and Barcelona has been a match made in heaven, and the German boss spoke on what it means to him to reach the century mark with the Catalan club.

“100 games for Barcelona is unbelievable,” Flick reflected. “For me, I would say, is a dream come true. It’s a very demanding job but I really appreciate a lot what I get from the club, from my players. Also from the city, it’s really unbelievable, I’m really happy here in Barcelona and it means a lot.

“It’s a great honor to reach this number, because I said also it was a dream to coach this club. To now have 100 games is amazing because I enjoy every day with the players, with the staff, with this club with the fans around.”

When asked if he saw himself managing 100 more games for the Catalans, Flick had a telling answer.

“Why not?” Flick said with a smirk. “I’ve said before, I love every day working with this team, working with my staff so it’s about that. I’m really happy, look outside, the weather is fantastic, it’s perfect.

“To be honest, for me it’s a great honor to coach Barça and the players also, they make a fantastic job. We have a young team, a lot of players from La Masia, so I think everyone can be proud about this team.”

Every Barcelona Manager to Reach 100-Game Milestone

Manager Games Managed Total Wins Johan Cruyff 421 244 Frank Rijkaard 273 160 Rinus Michels 267 135 Pep Guardiola 247 179 Jack Greenwell 202 136 Louis van Gaal 200 111 Luis Enrique 181 138 Terry Venables 161 91 Ferdinand Daučík 151 91 Ernesto Valverde 145 97 Helenio Herrera 143 101 Xavi Hernández 143 90 Patrick O’Conell 120 69 Hansi Flick 100 75

