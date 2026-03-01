How Hansi Flick Compares to Barcelona’s Greatest Managers After 100 Games
Hansi Flick oversaw his 100th game as Barcelona manager the 4–1 victory against Villarreal, becoming the 14th manager in club history to accomplish such a feat.
The German boss arrived in Barcelona following a trophy-less season in 2023–24 and instantly revitalized the club, returning to prominence emphatically to the tune of the first domestic treble in Blaugrana history in his debut 2024–25 term.
Entering the climax of his second season, Barcelona are still alive and contending in every competition available, plus they’ve already lifted the 2026 Spanish Super cup title, adding the fourth piece of silverware of the Flick era.
Flick has helped restore Barça’s status as one of the best teams in the world in less than two seasons, and his numbers through 100 games in charge are on par with some of the greatest managers in Blaugrana history.
Hansi Flick’s Record Through 100 Games as Barcelona Manager
Statistic
Flick
Wins
75
Draws
9
Losses
16
Flick’s Numbers on Par With Greatest Ever Barcelona Managers
Barcelona Managers With Most Wins Through 100 Games
Rank
Manager
Wins
1
Luis Enrique
80
2
Hansi Flick
75
3
Helenio Herrera
72
4
Pep Guardiola
71
5
Ernesto Valverde
68
Luis Enrique is the only Barcelona manager in history to collect more wins (80) than Flick (75) in their first 100 games in charge. The now Paris Saint-Germain boss won a treble in his debut season, aided by the illustrious “MSN” triumvirate of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Neymar Jr.
Completing the podium with 72 wins is Helenio Herrera, who helped Barcelona conquer consecutive league titles from 1958–60. Up next is the legendary Pep Guardiola, who managed 71 wins en route to the most successful season in Barcelona history in 2008–09.
Ernesto Valverde is fifth on the list with 68 triumphs. The now Athletic Club manager’s tenure in Barcelona is stained by his side’s collapses in the Champions League, but the Basque manager nearly oversaw an invincible La Liga campaign during his debut season in 2017–18.
Hansi Flick Shares Thoughts on Reaching 100 Games as Barça Manager
The marriage between Flick and Barcelona has been a match made in heaven, and the German boss spoke on what it means to him to reach the century mark with the Catalan club.
“100 games for Barcelona is unbelievable,” Flick reflected. “For me, I would say, is a dream come true. It’s a very demanding job but I really appreciate a lot what I get from the club, from my players. Also from the city, it’s really unbelievable, I’m really happy here in Barcelona and it means a lot.
“It’s a great honor to reach this number, because I said also it was a dream to coach this club. To now have 100 games is amazing because I enjoy every day with the players, with the staff, with this club with the fans around.”
When asked if he saw himself managing 100 more games for the Catalans, Flick had a telling answer.
“Why not?” Flick said with a smirk. “I’ve said before, I love every day working with this team, working with my staff so it’s about that. I’m really happy, look outside, the weather is fantastic, it’s perfect.
“To be honest, for me it’s a great honor to coach Barça and the players also, they make a fantastic job. We have a young team, a lot of players from La Masia, so I think everyone can be proud about this team.”
Every Barcelona Manager to Reach 100-Game Milestone
Manager
Games Managed
Total Wins
Johan Cruyff
421
244
Frank Rijkaard
273
160
Rinus Michels
267
135
Pep Guardiola
247
179
Jack Greenwell
202
136
Louis van Gaal
200
111
Luis Enrique
181
138
Terry Venables
161
91
Ferdinand Daučík
151
91
Ernesto Valverde
145
97
Helenio Herrera
143
101
Xavi Hernández
143
90
Patrick O’Conell
120
69
Hansi Flick
100
75
