How Jose Mourinho’s Huge Real Madrid Fee Compares to Most Expensive Managers Ever

Enrique Riquelme struck a commanding figure towering over the host of El Hormiguero, Pablo Motos. Having just promised to pay the membership fees of every Real Madrid fan should he fail to deliver the double signing of Erling Haaland and Rodri, the presidential candidate clearly felt as though he had delivered a compelling argument.

But Florentino Pérez had the trump card.

In the first advertising slot immediately after the chat show ended, an image of José Mourinho clad in Real Madrid’s new kit emerged. All he needed was one word: “Sí!”

Pérez would double down on his campaign trail by later promising a mystery $175 million (€150 million) marquee signing, but the concrete pledge from Mourinho carries potentially even more weight. While it won’t be quite as expensive, securing his potential return wasn’t exactly cheap either.

How Much Real Madrid Will Pay to Hire Jose Mourinho

Florentino Pérez (left) is putting his trust in José Mourinho for a second time. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

There was a one-week window at the end of Benfica’s 2025–26 campaign which would have allowed Real Madrid—or any other club still swept up in the myth of Mourinho—to extract him from his contract in Lisbon for the paltry sum of $3.5 million (€3 million).

However, Pérez’s decision to call a snap presidential election delayed Mourinho’s arrival and forced Madrid to miss this small window of opportunity. Benfica were never going to accommodate the club trying to poach their manager and so challenged Madrid to match his full compensation fee.

As the Portuguese giants officially revealed, Pérez has pledged to buy out Mourinho’s contract for $17.4 million should he win the election (as expected). In the context of Galáctico player fees, that compensation may appear to be a drop in the ocean. Yet, when compared to the sums previously splashed on soccer’s most expensive managers, Mourinho stands out as a Galáctico coach.

Where Mourinho Would Rank Among Most Expensive Managerial Hires Ever

José Mourinho (right) may be the most special manager, but he isn’t the most expensive. | Boris Streubel/UEFA/Getty Images

Rank / Manager Clubs Fee 1. Julian Nagelsmann RB Leipzig to Bayern $29.3 million 2. Graham Potter Brighton to Chelsea $29 million 3. André Villas-Boas Porto to Chelsea $18 million 4. José Mourinho Benfica to Real Madrid $17.4 million 5. Vincent Kompany Burnley to Bayern $13.8 million T-6. Thomas Frank Brentford to Tottenham $13.5 million T-6. Enzo Maresca Leicester to Chelsea $13.5 million 8. Arne Slot Feyenoord to Liverpool $12.7 million 9. Ruben Amorim Sporting to Man Utd $12.4 million 10. Brendan Rodgers Celtic to Leicester $11.9 million 11. Ruben Amorim Braga to Sporting $11.6 million

The fee Pérez is prepared to pay Benfica for Mourinho’s services is unprecedented in a Real Madrid context, but there are still three managerial appointments which would outstrip his expensive Iberian swap.

Mourinho’s former Porto assistant André Villas-Boas reportedly set Chelsea back $18 million to lure him to Stamford Bridge in 2011. The suave Portuguese tactician was billed as the new Mourinho after spending so many years working for the actual Special One, compiling the famous dossiers which deconstructed each opposition player. When Villas-Boas was tasked with explaining those scouting reports rather than writing them, he initially excelled, leading Porto to an unbeaten league title and Europa League glory.

With that reputation, it’s understandable why Chelsea made him the most expensive managerial hire in the world at the time. Unfortunately, Villas-Boas couldn’t translate the same ideals to the Premier League and never got a grip of a locker room led by plenty of strong personalities. All that investment bought him just eight months.

Graham Potter only lasted seven months after Chelsea splashed an outrageous $29 million on his arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2022. It was the first managerial hire of the BlueCo ownership but had the same disastrous outcome as Roman Abramovich’s bungled acquisition of Villas-Boas.

Julian Nagelsmann could at least point to one full season at Bayern Munich which earned him a Bundesliga title, but he also saw his costly arrival in Bavarian prematurely curtailed. Clashes with the senior figures at the club, constant tactic changes and the greatest sin of all—skateboarding through the training ground—preceeded his hasty departure in 2023.

Mourinho is unlikely to break out a long board at the Bernabéu, but it remains to be seen if he will represent value for money in the long run.

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