‘He Is Willing’—How Lionel Messi Is Helping Inter Miami’s Quest to Sign Casemiro

The mere prospect of playing alongside Lionel Messi is thought to be so attractive to Casemiro that he is reportedly “willing” to take a pay cut to grease the wheels of a move to Inter Miami over the summer.

The Manchester United star announced his impending Old Trafford exit in January, lighting the fuse of a transfer frenzy from teams across the globe. Casemiro’s recent performances for the Premier League’s form team has only heightened speculation—with plenty in Manchester keen to hang onto the veteran midfielder for “one more year.”

However, the chance to move to Major League Soccer appears to be too appealing for Casemiro to turn down. Inter Miami are one of several U.S. clubs linked with the five-time Champions League winner and Sky Sports News claim the Herons boast the ultimate trump card: Messi.

Such is his admiration of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, the report claims that United’s top earner would be prepared to reduce his salary demands. This compromise could prove decisive in Miami’s negotiations given the strict wage regulations which are in place across MLS.

Messi is a familiar foe for Casemiro. The pair have lined up on opposite sides of two historic soccer divides, clashing repeatedly for Barcelona, Argentina, Real Madrid and Brazil. Despite this constant enmity, there is a clear level of affection spilling out of the United midfielder.

Casemiro’s Clear Messi Stance

Lionel Messi (left) and Casemiro have faced off 20 times for club and country. | CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images

“I think that Messi marked an era,” Casemiro told Placar in the summer of 2023. “He’s always been a rival, he’s always been at Barcelona, he’s always been at Argentina. There’s no escaping him.”

“I always like to say, ‘He who likes soccer, likes Messi.’” Casemiro

“It was a pleasure to watch him play, it was a pleasure to play against him. I didn’t have the opportunity to play with him, unfortunately,” he added.

At this point, it was noted that Messi was in search of a new club having left Paris Saint-Germain earlier that summer. “If you want more, I’m there too,” Casemiro laughed. Is the door open, he was asked. “For Messi, yes!”

Casemiro Puts Foot Down on Man Utd Future

Fans have pleaded with Casemiro to stay. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Each Manchester United fixture seems to feature the club’s fans pleaded with Casemiro to stay for “one more year.” This stance has been echoed by some of his teammates yet no amount of affection is going to convince the 34-year-old: his mind is made up.

“I don’t think there’s a chance, there’s no chance,” Casemiro told ESPN. “Mostly because of what I said, you know? Go out the big door, I think it was four beautiful, wonderful years and I am eternally grateful not only to the club, but to the fans.

“But I think I have to leave in good terms, I have to go out on top. I will be an eternal United fan here in England and I just have to thank all the love from the fans.”

There are 24 million reasons for United to part ways with Casemiro, too. The Red Devils stand to save the eye-watering annual salary which the Brazilian would be entitled to next season, which would represent an increase upon his current earnings thanks to United’s Champions League qualification.

While Casemiro is supposedly willing to swallow some salary demands for the chance to play alongside Messi in Miami, there are no suggestions that he would make the same sacrific to carry on at Manchester United.

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