How Liverpool’s $250 Million Transfer Ambitions Will Impact Teenage Star

Liverpool may not be about to match the dizzying heights of last summer’s record-breaking transfer spend but, if the Reds get it their way over the next two weeks, they might come close.

Around $81 million (£60 million) was spent on center back Jérémy Jacquet and a further $46 million went on winger Víctor Muñoz, but the need to replace departed legend Mohamed Salah remains. Paris Saint-Germain pair Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye are both on the radar and could jointly command the best part of $250 million.

That sort of astronomical spend on two young talents, one of whom is hailed among the world’s best and the other backed to get there soon, sounds like a dream on paper for most Liverpool fans, with the excitement perhaps papering over the consequences on the future superstar already on the books at Anfield, 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha.

Liverpool’s Transfer Plans Contradict Ngumoha’s Reason for Joining

Ngumoha’s plan appeared to be working last season. | ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images

Ngumoha has long been hailed as one of the game’s top young prospects, not only in England but across the globe. Liverpool were ecstatic to win the race for his signature in the summer of 2024, and rightly so.

He’d forged a stellar reputation during his time in Chelsea’s academy but snubbed the Blues’ offer of a new contract for one key reason: a trigger-happy approach to signing new players and selling graduates left him believing the pathway to senior minutes was simply not there at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool offered him that vision, and when he became the club’s youngest-ever starter in January 2025, it seemed like Ngumoha had made the right choice. Being an immediate starter was never on the cards but the teenager was given a total of 29 appearances in 2025–26 as he began his ascent towards the first-team lineup.

The eventual departure of an aging Salah, who was contracted to the club until 2027, likely played into Ngumoha’s thinking.

The Egyptian was not getting any younger and would soon leave a gaping hole on Liverpool’s right wing. By the time his contract expired, there was every reason for Ngumoha to believe he would be first in line to replace Salah.

Unfortunately for Ngumoha, circumstances changed. After a miserable season, Salah left 12 months ahead of schedule, with Liverpool then forced to decide whether a teenager with 551 minutes of Premier League action to his name was ready to replace one of the greatest players in Reds history at a time in which the pressure on the club could hardly be higher.

Evidently, the answer from upstairs at Anfield is no.

Where Ngumoha Stands in Liverpool’s Pecking Order

Bradley Barcola (right) and Ibrahim Mbaye (left) are both in Liverpool’s sights. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Liverpool’s sole focus is on landing Barcola, a natural left winger who, assuming he joins, will play nearly every available minute on his favored side. That leaves one spot available on the right.

As it stands, Ngumoha is one of four natural wingers on the books at Liverpool. He’s currently competing for minutes with summer signing Muñoz, Federico Chiesa and the in-demand Cody Gakpo, whose sale would likely free up the space to pursue Mbaye alongside Barcola.

Liverpool’s Potential Winger Options

Player Age Bradley Barcola 23 Víctor Muñoz 23 Ibrahim Mbaye 18 Federico Chiesa 28 Rio Ngumoha 17 Cody Gakpo 27

Clearly, Liverpool are going young. While Salah offered, at best, two more years in the team, the likes of Barcola, Muñoz and Mbaye are all seen as cornerstones of the next decade. Minutes will have to be shared around if they are all going to reach the potential expected by their sizeable fees.

Liverpool do still have plenty of faith in Ngumoha, but soccer is a ruthless game so often dictated by finances. The Reds will end up paying Chelsea no more than $9.2 million (£6.8 million) for Ngumoha, which pales in comparison to the $190 million it could take to land Barcola, the $60 million needed for Mbaye, or the $46 million already spent on Muñoz.

The pressure is on Liverpool to get more out of those investments, and while manager Andoni Iraola will hope to be given the freedom to do what is best for the team, the harsh reality is those with the bigger price tags will inevitably get more opportunities to impress.

If Ngumoha is going to stand out, he is going to have to prove his flexibility. Chances on his preferred left wing will likely be gone if Barcola joins, and he will not be the only youngster gunning for opportunities on the right.

Make no mistake about it, Ngumoha is good enough to win that battle, but this will not have been part of his five-year plan when he first put pen to paper at Anfield in 2024. How he navigates this surprise challenge could have a defining impact on his career.