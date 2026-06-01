How Liverpool Could Line Up if They Appoint Andoni Iraola

Bournemouth supporters will undoubtedly find it much easier to stomach outgoing manager Andoni Iroala joins Liverpool as opposed to Crystal Palace—a jump they regard as not sizable enough.

Iraola worked wonders on the south coast, with his efforts at the Vitality Stadium culminating in the club qualifying for Europe for the first time ever. The Cherries have astutely gone about the transition from Iraola to the next man, as the Spaniard reportedly sat down with the incoming Marco Rose ahead of his official arrival.

It seems unlikely that Iraola will be subject to such a discussion with his potential predecessor at Anfield. Arne Slot was told to pack his bags on Saturday barely a year removed from Liverpool’s second Premier League title triumph.

The Fenway Sports Group (FSG) clung onto the increasingly unpopular Dutchman until the end of the season and have since reassessed. After missing out on Xabi Alonso to Chelsea, FSG weren’t going to let another potential successor slip by.

Iraola is poised to become the next Liverpool manager, and here’s how the Reds could line up under his tutelage.

Andoni Iraola’s Preferred Formation

Iraola’s principles are unique. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

Andoni Iraola is a manager defined by his principles, rather than the 4-2-3-1 formation he typically opted for at Bournemouth.

Iraola’s style is demanding and reminiscent of Jürgen Klopp’s heavy metal soccer, albeit with distinct differences. He converted the Cherries into one of the most aggressive teams out of possession in the Premier League, deploying a complex, varied pressing scheme that aims to trap teams in wide areas and create promising attacking moments in transition.

With the ball, Bournemouth were noticeably direct under Iraola. Strikers are asked to run the channels doggedly, with center backs often playing balls over the top of defenses. Ball-carrying is encouraged, and Iraola wants his players to play forward as quickly as possible.

Liverpool drifted away from Klopp’s exhilarating soccer under Slot, who veered towards a possession-oriented model that initially brought about greater stability but far fewer thrills. Eventually, supporters grew tired of a rather uninspiring style.

How Andoni Iraola Could Set Up at Liverpool

Alex Scott could follow Iraola to Liverpool. | FotMob\

GK: Alisson—There’s been talk of Alisson potentially leaving the club, but Giorgi Mamardashvili’s shaky end to the season may convince the hierarchy to retain the still-brilliant Brazilian goalkeeper.

RB: Jeremie Frimpong—Frimpong had a bad first season at Anfield, and Liverpool are likely to dip their toe into the right back market again this summer. With potential options unclear, it’s hard not to project Frimpong starting out in Iraola’s defense.

CB: Jérémy Jacquet—Giovanni Leoni is progressing well in his recovery from a long-term knee injury and could be ready for preseason. Jacquet is also young and inexperienced, but he was signed for big money in January with the view of him quickly becoming a starter on Merseyside.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—The Liverpool stalwart may be playing his final season for Liverpool in 2026–27. Iraola will undoubtedly exploit Van Dijk’s stellar passing ability over long distances.

LB: Milos Kerkez—The arrival of Iraola should help Kerkez out, given that the Hungarian’s move to the Reds came off the back of a season working with the Spaniard.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch—Slot must be credited for overseeing Gravenberch’s evolution from outsider to staple. The Dutch midfielder in his current form looks perfect for Iraola, even if there’s still work to be done out of possession.

CM: Alex Scott—The Alexis Mac Allister from 2025–26 could barely survive under Slot, let alone Iraola. There has to be a signing in midfield, with Adam Wharton a potential option. However, Scott has already thrived under the incoming manager and would create a ridiculous ball-carrying combination with Gravenberch in the midfield pivot.

RW: Yan Diomande—Rayan may be one to watch for Liverpool this summer, but they’re prioritising a mightily expensive move for dribbling demon Diomande to replace Salah, who surely won’t commit to a U-turn despite Slot’s exit.

AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—There’s not going to be any right back nonsense with Szoboszlai next season. Iraola could install Liverpool’s relentless midfielder as the leader of his press from an advanced role, initially limiting Florian Wirtz’s minutes.

LW: Cody Gakpo—A surprising choice, given that Gakpo was a Slot favorite who distinctly underperformed last season. However, if Liverpool go big to replace Salah, then there may be less wriggle room down the opposite flank. Diomande is capable on both sides, and Hugo Ekitiké will also be an option when he returns from an Achilles injury, likely in 2027. Young Rio Ngumoha will get plenty of chances, too.

ST: Alexander Isak—Isak will want to put a disappointing debut season behind him and move forward with Iraola. The Swede likes ball to feet, but he‘s an imperious strider when he runs the channels. Iraola will appreciate the variety of his runs.

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