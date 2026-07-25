How Man Utd Can Benefit From Real Madrid Pursuing Rodri

Manchester United could unwittingly benefit from Real Madrid’s sudden pursuit of Rodri, because of the impact the 2026 World Cup winner’s arrival could have on Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga.

Even after being initially unmoved by Rodri’s open desire to join Los Blancos and his need for back surgery in the wake of the World Cup, Real made a U-turn in light of his Golden Ball-winning performances in North America this summer and are now actively pursuing a transfer.

Selling Tchouaméni or Camavinga is not necessarily a prerequisite to signing Rodri, but it would still be beneficial from a financial perspective. Being bumped from Real Madrid’s strongest XI could also prompt the Frenchman to reconsider his desire to stay.

The Daily Mail writes that Premier League clubs are “on alert” when it comes to Tchouaméni, while BBC Sport claims that Madrid are “willing to discuss” a potential deal.

Manchester United were thought to have made an enquiry as to a possible transfer at the start of the summer, but a key factor that has prevented anyone making headway is Tchouaméni’s wish to remain at the Bernabéu. He’d even reached an agreement to extend his contract to 2031, although that has only been reported, not confirmed, and it remains to be seen where he stands now.

Can Man Utd Afford Aurélien Tchouaméni?

Aurélien Tchouaméni is not a cheap buy. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Any attempt to sign Tchouaméni, even in the eventuality that he tells Real Madrid he suddenly wants to leave, would still be very expensive—potentially in excess of $90 million. His annual salary is estimated at just under the equivalent of $14 million and equally might cause problems for suitors.

United backed away from more expensive deals for Elliot Anderson, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, choosing instead to pursue more affordable transfers for Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans. That other positions on the field are also still desirable in the market has led the club to be primarily linked with cheaper alternatives like Tyler Adams, Mamadou Sangaré and Danilo. What was attractive about the now canceled Éderson transfer was also the low price.

It’s not that the Red Devils cannot afford Tchouaméni, it’s just whether it makes financial sense in the context of everything else. Carlos Baleba is the only potential target for the defensive midfield role with a comparable price tag, but his basic salary is estimated to not even break $1 million.

Door Opens Wider to Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga could also be affected. | Gongora/NurPhoto/Getty Images

If Rodri’s arrival in the Spanish capital serves to harm Tchouaméni’s minutes, it could completely kill Eduardo Camavinga’s Real Madrid career. The young Frenchman is already fighting an uphill battle after a dismal end to last season wound up costing him his place at the World Cup.

Camavinga, aged 23, could be considered a better fit, in the sense that he’s got slightly more of a career still ahead of him than his compatriot and affordability—his value and salary are both less.

The former Rennes prodigy has the mobility, speed and stamina to excel in the destructive role that will bring balance to Manchester United’s midfield. However, he, like Tchouaméni, had been determined to stay in Madrid, so it would only be worth an approach if that mindset has changed.

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