How Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea’s Next Five Premier League Fixtures Compare
Chelsea enjoyed the perfect midweek as their bid for to qualify for the Champions League was completely re-energized.
Not only did Chelsea thrash their rivals for European qualification as João Pedro’s hat trick secured a 4–1 win over Aston Villa, they witnessed their other adversaries, Manchester United and Liverpool stumble to last-gasp defeats on the road.
The midweek chaos has condensed the table from Liverpool in sixth to Man Utd in third, with just three points separating four sides. For the members of the traditional ‘Big Six,’ qualification for Europe’s premier competition is particularly vital.
A top-five finish will almost certainly be enough for entry into next season’s Champions League and the next five games could have a drastic impact on who claims those crucial positions.
Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea’s Next Five Premier League Games
Man Utd
Liverpool
Chelsea
Aston Villa (A) – March 15
Tottenham (H) – March 15
Newcastle (H) – March 14
Bournemouth (A) – March 20
Brighton (A) – March 21
Everton (A) – March 21
Leeds (H) – April 13
Fulham (H) – April 11
Man City (H) – April 12
Chelsea (A) – April 18
Everton (A) – April 19
Man Utd (H) – April 18
Brentford (H) – April 27
Crystal Palace (H) – April 25
Brighton (A) – April 26
Liverpool had been in resurgent form—well, results-wise at least—but their Tuesday night humiliation at Wolverhampton Wanderers rocked their Champions League qualification bid. The Reds have two opportunities to make amends before the March international break.
Champions League and FA Cup matches come before the clash with Tottenham Hotspur on March 15, with Liverpool seeking to do the double over their relegation-threatened visitors. What follows is an awkward trip to Brighton & Hove Albion, although Arne Slot’s side have beaten the south coast side twice already this term.
On their return from the Premier League’s hiatus, Liverpool face Fulham at Anfield—an opponent that has caused the Reds plenty of issues in recent seasons. Then comes the first Merseyside derby at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, which appears likely to result in more dropped points for Liverpool given their struggles away at Everton over the past decade. April’s league action concludes with a visit from Crystal Palace.
Chelsea have the toughest fixtures across the next five and will also have to juggle European and cup soccer like Liverpool—something Man Utd have the luxury of avoiding for the remainder of the term. Games with Newcastle at Stamford Bridge and Everton on their travels will come wedged in between a flurry of midweek action for the Blues.
Things get even tougher for Chelsea in April, though. Liam Rosenior’s men host title-chasing Manchester City on their return from internationals, an encounter that is followed up by an absolutely crucial battle with City’s fierce rivals Man Utd. The clash with the Red Devils, which Chelsea lost earlier this term after yet another red card, could prove pivotal in the race for the top five.
Chelsea finish April with a slightly simpler fixture, although the journey down to Brighton will still test their credentials.
That trip to Stamford Bridge is the toughest test Man Utd face across their next five but the upcoming journey to Aston Villa next week will prove similarly arduous. Despite a recent downturn in form, Unai Emery’s side often prove to be a thorn in the side of the traditional ‘Big Six.’
A turnaround of five days is quite swift for United this season, but that’s the amount of time that separates the Villa clash and a trip to Bournemouth. A topsy-turvy eight-goal thriller saw the spoils shared at Old Trafford back in December—the fifth straight Premier League match in which United have failed to beat the Cherries.
The Red Devils return home for a derby with Leeds United before their away day at Chelsea, another fixture in which they have dropped points this term. Brentford, who won the reverse fixture in west London, are United’s final opponents of April.
