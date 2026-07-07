How Man Utd Would Line Up With Aurelien Tchouameni In Midfield
Manchester United supporters are growing restless.
There’s a clear need to bolster Michael Carrick’s midfield, with the club’s return to the Champions League perhaps creating an expectation that the Red Devils could land whoever they desire this summer.
But they’ve already seen a top target slip through their fingers. Tottenham Hotspur, buoyed by desperation and a desire to appease Roberto De Zerbi, landed Mateus Fernandes as part of their drastic midfield transformation, setting them back £185 million ($247 million).
The Red Devils are expected to sign Atalanta’s box-to-box operator, Éderson, but the Brazilian alone won’t suffice. Man Utd need plenty more if they’re to mitigate Casemiro’s departure and build on the promise shown at the start of Carrick’s tenure.
Despite missing out on Fernandes, there’s a long list of options on the table, ranging from Alex Scott to Ayyoub Bouaddi.
However, there’s a premier target that the majority crave. Real Madrid would be foolish to move on from Aurélien Tchouaméni, who, according to AS, doesn’t want to leave but may be pushed out if Los Blancos are swept off their feet with an offer from Manchester.
One thing’s for sure, United’s engine room would be a whole lot stronger with Tchouaméni holding down the fort. Here’s what their strongest lineup would look like with the Frenchman in the picture.
Man Utd’s Potential Strongest Lineup With Aurélien Tchouaméni
After reinventing their attack last year, Man Utd’s priority position of need this summer is central midfield. The club may also target depth between the posts, in defense and out wide.
Éderson is poised to set them back £38.85 million ($52 million), so there’s scope for United to still go big with Tchouaméni, who’s reportedly available for £77 million ($103 million)—a bargain in the context of an inflated market.
The French international is a dominant ball-winning midfielder who was tasked with replacing Casemiro at Real Madrid four years ago. The iteration of the Brazilian that’s just departed altered in profile to Casemiro at his apex, and there’s no denying that Tchouaméni would be a huge upgrade on the 34-year-old, who looked every bit his age at the World Cup.
Still, Casemiro was able to eke the best out of Kobbie Mainoo amid a resurgent final campaign at Old Trafford, even if his desire to contribute in and around the box meant he was so often caught ahead of the ball.
Éderson isn’t gifted enough to immediately displace Mainoo, and the Englishman does complement Tchouaméni really well. Mainoo offers ball-carrying, craft and guile, while the Madrid star provides the requisite defensive steel and ability to break lines with punched passes. Together, they could develop a stellar partnership, with Éderson and potentially Chelsea’s Andrey Santos offering useful cover.
While Carrick almost exclusively used a 4-2-3-1 at the start of his second interim spell, Tchouaméni is good enough to start as a single pivot in midfield. That may encourage Carrick to use a pair of box-to-box midfielders in front of him, with Éderson an excellent fit for this role and Bruno Fernandes simply too good to overlook.
Aurelién Tchouaméni 2025–26 La Liga Stats
Stat
Total
Appearances
33
Minutes
2,622
Goals
1
Assists
0
Tackles Won (per 90)
2.33
Interceptions (p90)
1.61
Recoveries (p90)
4.94
Shots (p90)
1.54
Pass Completion (%)
91.5
Ground Duels Won (%)
63.2
Aerial Duels Won (%)
75.8
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James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.