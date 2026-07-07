How Man Utd Would Line Up With Aurelien Tchouameni In Midfield

Manchester United supporters are growing restless.

There’s a clear need to bolster Michael Carrick’s midfield, with the club’s return to the Champions League perhaps creating an expectation that the Red Devils could land whoever they desire this summer.

But they’ve already seen a top target slip through their fingers. Tottenham Hotspur, buoyed by desperation and a desire to appease Roberto De Zerbi, landed Mateus Fernandes as part of their drastic midfield transformation, setting them back £185 million ($247 million).

The Red Devils are expected to sign Atalanta’s box-to-box operator, Éderson, but the Brazilian alone won’t suffice. Man Utd need plenty more if they’re to mitigate Casemiro’s departure and build on the promise shown at the start of Carrick’s tenure.

Despite missing out on Fernandes, there’s a long list of options on the table, ranging from Alex Scott to Ayyoub Bouaddi.

However, there’s a premier target that the majority crave. Real Madrid would be foolish to move on from Aurélien Tchouaméni, who, according to AS, doesn’t want to leave but may be pushed out if Los Blancos are swept off their feet with an offer from Manchester.

One thing’s for sure, United’s engine room would be a whole lot stronger with Tchouaméni holding down the fort. Here’s what their strongest lineup would look like with the Frenchman in the picture.

Man Utd’s Potential Strongest Lineup With Aurélien Tchouaméni

Tchouaméni will operate at the base of Man Utd’s midfield. | FotMob

After reinventing their attack last year, Man Utd’s priority position of need this summer is central midfield. The club may also target depth between the posts, in defense and out wide.

Éderson is poised to set them back £38.85 million ($52 million), so there’s scope for United to still go big with Tchouaméni, who’s reportedly available for £77 million ($103 million)—a bargain in the context of an inflated market.

The French international is a dominant ball-winning midfielder who was tasked with replacing Casemiro at Real Madrid four years ago. The iteration of the Brazilian that’s just departed altered in profile to Casemiro at his apex, and there’s no denying that Tchouaméni would be a huge upgrade on the 34-year-old, who looked every bit his age at the World Cup.

Still, Casemiro was able to eke the best out of Kobbie Mainoo amid a resurgent final campaign at Old Trafford, even if his desire to contribute in and around the box meant he was so often caught ahead of the ball.

Éderson isn’t gifted enough to immediately displace Mainoo, and the Englishman does complement Tchouaméni really well. Mainoo offers ball-carrying, craft and guile, while the Madrid star provides the requisite defensive steel and ability to break lines with punched passes. Together, they could develop a stellar partnership, with Éderson and potentially Chelsea’s Andrey Santos offering useful cover.

While Carrick almost exclusively used a 4-2-3-1 at the start of his second interim spell, Tchouaméni is good enough to start as a single pivot in midfield. That may encourage Carrick to use a pair of box-to-box midfielders in front of him, with Éderson an excellent fit for this role and Bruno Fernandes simply too good to overlook.

Aurelién Tchouaméni 2025–26 La Liga Stats

Stat Total Appearances 33 Minutes 2,622 Goals 1 Assists 0 Tackles Won (per 90) 2.33 Interceptions (p90) 1.61 Recoveries (p90) 4.94 Shots (p90) 1.54 Pass Completion (%) 91.5 Ground Duels Won (%) 63.2 Aerial Duels Won (%) 75.8

Stats provided by Opta

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