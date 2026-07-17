How Many People Watch the Soccer World Cup Final?

When it comes to global sporting events, few—if any—can rival the FIFA World Cup final.

Every four years, the biggest match in soccer brings together hundreds of millions of fans from virtually every corner of the world.

As television audiences have grown and streaming has become more widespread, the World Cup final has continued to shatter viewership records, confirming its place as the game’s grandest occasion.

But just how many people actually watch the World Cup final? How many tuned in for the 2022 showpiece? And how does its audience compare to other major sporting events? Let’s take a look.

How Many People Watch the World Cup Final?

Messi finally lifted the World Cup in 2022. | Gustavo Pagano/Getty Images

The 2022 World Cup final, which saw Argentina beat France on penalties after a breathtaking 3-–3 draw to finally hand Lionel Messi the one trophy missing from his collection, was watched by an estimated 1.5 billion people worldwide, making it one of the most-watched sporting events in history.

According to The Guardian, the 2015 Cricket World Cup clash between India and Pakistan attracted around one billion viewers globally, while Reuters estimated that “around one billion” people watched the opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

If you go by Reuters’ estimate, the 2022 World Cup final stands as the most-watched sporting event ever.

Other organizations, however, have put the Beijing Olympics’ audience much higher—Chinese state news agency Xinhua estimated nearly four billion viewers, while Bloomberg simply described the audience as “billions.”

Whichever figure is truly correct, one thing is certain: the World Cup final attracts an audience that very few sporting events can come close to matching

Most Watched Sporting Events of All-Time: Full List

Position Event Viewership Source 1. 2022 FIFA World Cup Final 1.5 billion Discovery UK =2. Pakistan vs. India, 2015 Cricket World Cup ~1 billion The Guardian =2. 2008 Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony ~1 billion Reuters 4. 2006 FIFA World Cup Final 750 million FIFA 5. 2005 FA Cup Final 484 million The FA

How Many People Will Watch the 2026 World Cup Final?

Spain is in the 2026 World Cup final. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

The 2026 World Cup has already set new benchmarks for viewership and attendance. The opening matches in the United States, Canada and Mexico attracted more than 50 million viewers combined across the three host nations, marking a record-breaking start for soccer in North America. The expanded 48-team format has also contributed to record crowds inside stadiums throughout the tournament.

The final is expected to take those numbers to another level.

According to Business Stats, the 2026 World Cup final is projected to reach a global television audience of around 1.8 billion viewers.

The expected surge is being driven by several factors, including the larger tournament format, which brings more nations and fanbases into the competition, as well as scheduling designed to maximize viewing opportunities across the Western Hemisphere.

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