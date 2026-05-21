How Many Trophies Does Cristiano Ronaldo Have? A Complete Breakdown of Every Title

Cristiano Ronaldo is considered one of the greatest players of all time, and he has the trophy cabinet to prove it.

The Portuguese phenom has lifted silverware at every club in his career, from his days as a teenager at Sporting CP to his sensational years at Manchester United and Real Madrid. He also became a champion with Juventus and most recently at Al Nassr.

Ronaldo has delivered on the international stage as well, leading Portugal to its first three major trophies while he donned the captain’s armband—and there could still be more to come, starting with the World Cup this summer.

Here, Sports Illustrated takes a look at the trophies Ronaldo has lifted throughout his legendary career so far.

How Many Trophies Has Ronaldo Won in His Career?

Cristiano Ronaldo has an overflowing trophy cabinet. | Angel Martinez/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Ronaldo has won a staggering 35 trophies in his career, combining his achievements for both club and country. The 41-year-old has 32 honors from his club career and three from his international career.

Headlining his haul are five Champions League titles and three Premier League titles, all claimed during his times at United and Real Madrid.

Of the five clubs Ronaldo represented in his career, he won the most silverware in a white shirt, hoisting 15 trophies during his time at the Spanish capital.

Ronaldo’s Trophies With Sporting CP

Cristiano Ronaldo began his career at Sporting CP. | Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images

Ronaldo kicked off his career in his native Portugal, representing Sporting CP. In just 28 appearances with the first-team, the forward already had four goals to his name and a trophy in his cabinet—the 2002–03 Portuguese Super Cup.

The teenager was so impressive that he earned himself a contract with Manchester United, and the rest is history.

Trophy Year Won Portuguese Super Cup 2002–03

Ronaldo’s Trophies With Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo topped the Premier League three times with Man Utd. | John Peters/Manchester United/Getty Images

Ronaldo began etching the legend of his career during his days at Old Trafford. The winger took the Premier League by storm with his sensational goalscoring, electrying technical skill and winning mentality.

The Red Devils prospered from having a new incredible No. 7 in their ranks. Ronaldo won three consecutive Premier League titles with United, scoring 66 league goals along the way. He also helped the club claim its first Champions League title since 1999 in 2008.

Along with the four major honors, Ronaldo also hoisted an FA Cup and two Carabao Cups during his six years at United. A community Shield and FIFA Club World Cup sit in his cabinet as well.

All the trophies came during Ronaldo’s first stint with the Red Devils. The winger was unable to claim any more silverware with the club when he returned in 2021.

Trophies Years Won Premier League (3) 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09 Champions League 2007–08 FA Cup 2003-04 Carabao Cup (2) 2005–06, 2008–09 Community Shield 2007 FIFA Club World Cup 2008

Ronaldo’s Trophies With Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo won four Champions League titles with Real Madrid. | Angel Martinez/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Ronaldo incredibly found even more success once he moved to Real Madrid. The Portugal international is widely considered as the club’s greatest player of all time—and for good reason.

During his eight years in a white shirt, Ronaldo won a staggering four Champions League titles. He led the team to a historic three-peat in the competition, a feat achieved by no other team before or after.

With so much focus on Europe’s premier club competition, Ronaldo and Co. only topped La Liga twice. The same goes for the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup.

Rounding out Ronaldo’s Madrid résumé are two UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cups, bringing his total haul to 15 trophies.

Trophies Years Won La Liga (2) 2011–12, 2016–17 Champions League (4) 2013–14, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18 Copa del Rey (2) 2010–11, 2013–14 Spanish Super Cup (2) 2012, 2017 UEFA Super Cup (2) 2014, 2017 FIFA Club World Cup (3) 2014, 2016, 2017

Ronaldo’s Trophies With Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo found instant success at Juventus. | Daniele Badolato/Juventus FC/Getty Images

Once Ronaldo left Real Madrid in the summer of 2018, he quickly brought his winning ways to Juventus. The Italian giants topped Serie A in his first two seasons, the forward paving the way with 52 league goals.

Ronaldo also won the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup (twice). That’s five honors for five years spent at Juventus.

The glaring missing piece of silverware is the Champions League title. The furthest they got in the competition was the quarterfinals in Ronaldo’s debut campaign.

Trophies Years Won Serie A (2) 2018–19, 2019–20 Coppa Italia 2020–21 Italian Super Cup (2) 2018, 2020

Ronaldo’s Trophies With Al Nassr

Ronaldo won the Saudi Pro League on Thursday. | Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images

The latest trophy in Ronaldo’s cabinet is the Saudi Pro League title. The prize evaded Ronaldo ever since he made the move in Dec. 2022, but he finally got Al Nassr over the finish line this season to claim the league title.

Ronaldo also won the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023, but that is not FIFA-sanctioned official competition.

Trophies Years Won Saudi Pro League 2025–26 Arab Club Champions Cup 2023

Ronaldo’s Trophies With Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal won Euro 2016. | Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images

Ronaldo did not only lead his clubs to greatness, but his national team as well. Before Ronaldo, Portugal had never won a major trophy.

Over the last 23 years, though, the Seleção das Quinas have hoisted three pieces of silverware. Portugal came out victorious at Euro 2016, and became the first team to win two UEFA Nations League titles.

Ronaldo and Co. are still hunting for the nation’s first-ever World Cup trophy, a prize he would love nothing more than to win this summer in what is likely his last ever World Cup.

Trophies Years Won European Championship 2016 UEFA Nations League 2018–19, 2024–25

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