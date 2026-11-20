Of all the things that could have happened to Mauricio Pochettino on his first full day as Manchester United manager, few probably expected it to be part of his debut training session being recorded by a drone and the footage uploaded to YouTube.

The channel, CC Overview, appears to be run by a hobbyist primarily interested in stadium construction, rather than a typical prankster. “I mainly focus on construction at football stadiums but also hope to fly over all 92 football league clubs,” the description reads.

Other recent uploads this month include footage taken of renovation projects currently going on at the home stadiums of Manchester City, Wrexham, Aston Villa and Leeds United.

Filming at a training ground where there isn’t construction ongoing is a random sideways move, so it didn’t appear to be an accident or coincidence, given the significance of the day.

There is no suggestion that Liverpool, Pochettino’s first opponent on Sunday, have any involvement, with ‘spying’ still a sore topic in English soccer following the drama that engulfed last season’s EFL Championship playoffs.

Drone Footage Showed Pochettino’s Walkthroughs

Man Utd warn against drone use | Oli SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

The video appears to have now been removed from the channel.

Nevertheless, a 12-minute upload, recorded as Pochettino was directing his players on the Carrington training pitches for the first time, appeared on Thursday. Initially, the players were engaged in small-sided drills. But there then appeared to be zoomed-in footage of Pochettino leading walkthroughs of in-game scenarios, with individuals identifiable.

It is unclear how close that will be to the starting XI or tactics the Argentine plans to use for Sunday’s Premier League match against Liverpool. More detailed work is not likely until the days closer to the contest. Even so, the breach of security is alarming.

Situated in farmland within Greater Manchester, near the city’s M60 loop, Manchester United warn about the use of drones at Carrington. Autograph hunters will often congregate outside the main gates and large signs prohibit the use of drones over the site, threatening anyone found to be doing so with being reported for prosecution and potential civic action.

The YouTube uploader initially defended their actions, claiming it is “unrestricted airspace, meaning anyone can fly over it, the drone remained in line of sight at all times, it didn’t fly over anyone or even near anyone so was a perfectly legal flight going by the CAA rules that regulates drone usage.” The drone user added that they “hold all the relevant licences, public liability and insurance” for it, and that it is “correctly labelled.”

The user did erroneously claim that “many media” present would also release training footage. But the only media present was in-house. This was a closed session, not open to general media. Typically, it is only practice on the day before matches in UEFA competitions that are open—strictly time-limited, at that. External journalists and broadcasters otherwise get no access to training.

There is some debate as to whether the drone was flying directly over Manchester United property, given the angle of the footage and the fact it was being zoomed in and out. Clearly, however, CC Overview was sufficiently compelled to take the video down.

“I would like to speak about yesterday’s incident,” a channel statement read. “A total error of judgement on my part led to me filming some of the Manchester United training session at Carrington, whilst the flight was legal in terms of drone laws I fully accept it was unethical on my part.

“My aim was to picture Mauricio Pochettino in his United training kit for the supporters to see for the first time. I had wrongly presumed that with it being close to the start of the session that no meaningful training sessions would have started so would have been some harmless warming up shown.

“I also wrongly assumed that the training session would have been open to various media outlets. I would like to apologise to Manchester United, Mauricio Pochettino and the players for my actions and sincerely hope those actions do not affect the outcome of any match.

“I would also like to state that Liverpool Football Club or any other football club were not involved in my decision to film at Carrington yesterday. The video has been removed from my channel.”

Man Utd’s Search for Privacy Motivated Carrington Move

The Cliff was extremely open. | Andrew Stenning/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Secrecy around training is one of many reasons why United set up base at Carrington in 2000. Aside from club operations outgrowing The Cliff, home since 1938 and still used for some younger age groups, Sir Alex Ferguson became increasingly unhappy about its lack of privacy.

Located only a mile outside the city of Manchester, The Cliff was much more accessible for fans hoping to run into a player, as well as being a much more open venue that allowed opposition scouts and journalists to get eyes on what was going on behind the scenes.

In 2013, Ferguson spoke about the importance of guarding privacy from the outside world at a training facility, declaring, “You are protecting the possibility of success.

“Unfortunately, football has a media profile which means cameramen want to be at training sessions. I think that is ridiculous but it makes it very difficult for a coach to do their work because you don’t know where the information can go.

“I think it stopped at Real Madrid under José Mourinho, but there are some places where the press are in every day. This is what they expect. I know it happens in Italy. I don’t know how you can do your tactical work. Fortunately, at [Carrington], we can guard against it to a decent degree.”

He then joked” “Sometimes we get a photographer wandering over in the woods—but we can put wolves in there!”