How Much Kylian Mbappe’s Mao Zedong Blunder Could Cost Him

Kylian Mbappé could stand to lose as much as $30 million in yearly sponsorship revenue after getting cut by multiple Chinese sponsors amid a social media storm of his own unwitting creation.

The Real Madrid superstar incited the wrath of millions when he was filmed reacting to a meme of his own face superimposed onto an image of Mao Zedong, the leader of the People’s Republic of China between 1949 and 1976. Mbappé does not mention the late, controversial figure by name, instead referring to him as “a guy ... I think he was a Chinese dictator.”

The use of the term “dictator” for a figure still held in high esteem was considered hotly offensive and, according to a number of the brands which have since distanced themselves from Mbappé, “offended the feelings of the Chinese people.”

Mbappé had been associated with major Chinese brands stretching across multiple industries, with his likeness attached to everything from beverages to dairy manufacturers.

Mark Dreyer, author of Sporting Superpower which examines the sporting ambitions of China, told The Guardian that those deals could be worth “as much as $30 million per year.”

“As soon as someone else has decided you’ve crossed the line, it’s a race to who can cut ties quickest, who can be the most patriotic,” Dreyer explained. “Then you have to kiss the ring—there really is no other way if you want to stay in the market.”

What Was So Bad About What Kylian Mbappe Said

Kylian Mbappé’s social profile in China has taken a dip. | Jade GAO/AFP/Getty Images

The launch of the ‘Great Leap Forward,’ a plan for unprecedented industrialization at the expense of private food production coincided with a devastating famine. The National Library of Medicine estimates that 30 million people died from what “was largely a manmade catastrophe for which Mao Zedong bears the greatest responsibility.”

Yet, even half a century later, to criticize Mao is considered taboo.

“You don’t need to think like a ​Chinese person to succeed in China, but you do need to understand how Chinese audiences will react and the cultural implications of not self-policing,” MGI Group founder Michael MacRitchie, a figure who regularly connects international celebrities with Chinese brands, told Reuters.

Zak Dychtwald, founder of BridgeWorks Global, a ​multinational organization advisor, added: “If you ⁠are participating in this market, the expectation is that you respect China’s self-narrative and you have a basic understanding of what it is. Red line education should come at the foundation of it.” Mbappé clearly hadn’t done the required reading.

Mbappe’s Apology Receives Mixed Response

Kylian Mbappé is a common face in China. | Liu Junfeng/VCG/Getty Images

Mbappé offered a note of contrition on Tuesday that was well received by the government. A foreign ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, said: “We take seriously the apology the individual concerned has made.”

However, this controversy stretches beyond the individual. The Chinese state broadcaster that covers La Liga, China Central Television (CCTV), immediately suspended all Real Madrid matches.

The China Media Group (CMG), which oversees CCTV, released a punchy follow up. “We believe that Mbappé’s outrageous remarks have harmed the Chinese people, crossed a line, and exceeded the scope of freedom of speech,” a statement read.

“Mbappé is a Real Madrid player, and the club bears significant responsibility. Therefore, we do not accept Real Madrid’s explanation that Mbappé ‘never intentionally offended and asserted that players have the right to express their personal opinions,’ and we do not accept Real Madrid’s attitude.”

It remains to be seen how this saga will conclude but Mbappé and Real Madrid would not be the first Western sporting entities to fall foul of offending China. Former Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey offered support for anti-government protests in Hong Kong in 2019 which prompted China to pull all sponsorships and TV coverage. ESPN estimated the financial repercussions to stand at somewhere between $150–200 million.

By that measure, Mbappé has gotten away lightly.