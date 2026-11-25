Phil Parkinson admitted he was “frustrated” by Wrexham’s 1–1 draw with Bristol City in the Championship on Tuesday night.

Joe Worrall gave the Red Dragons an early lead, and they had chances to add a second when Bailey Cadamarteri hit the post and Ben Whiteman saw an effort saved. Wrexham were made to pay for those missed opportunities when Cameron Pring equalized shortly after the restart, as the home side took control of proceedings.

Wrexham managed to hold on through a combination of defensive interventions and poor finishing, as Bristol City failed to punish several sloppy mistakes. Ollie Rathbone nearly snatched a late victory when he hit the post in the closing stages. It was a game Parkinson’s side should have put beyond doubt in the first half, but they could have few complaints about the point by the time the final whistle sounded.

Wrexham Drop Two Precious Points

Ollie Rathbone wasted a glorious chance to win the match for Wrexham. | David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

It was only last month that Wrexham lost consecutive away matches against Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United during a run of five away games without a win. Taking four points from Lincoln City and Bristol City in the space of four days is by no means a bad return, but both are teams that any side with promotion aspirations should be looking to beat.

Bristol City have lost six of their nine home matches this season and scored just five goals, while they have taken only five points from their last eight games. Wrexham remain unbeaten against teams below them in the Championship this season, but have won just three of those eight encounters.

Wrexham can take encouragement from extending their unbeaten run to four matches at a time when they are without four senior attacking options. There is an argument that they will improve considerably once those players are available again. There are no guarantees, though, and Parkinson is well aware that standards must improve regardless of the personnel available to him in the coming weeks.

“First half I thought we were really good tonight,” the Wrexham manager told Radio Wales after the draw with Bristol City. “The home team are always going to have a spell, and I feel we contributed to that with a 10-minute period where we made mistakes and we got punished for it. We came through that period and had the best chance to go on and win the game.

“Two away games, four points is decent but after the way we played in that first period where we were really dominant and played some great football, so we're frustrated we haven't got all three points.

“We’ve always got to critique periods of the game, and we’re honest enough to do that. You’re never going to get perfection, it’s just when you’re rocking a little bit like we were in that period, you’ve got to get through it unscathed, and we just weren’t able to do that.

“Patto (Anthony Patterson) to be fair has made an unbelievable save just prior to that (Pring goal). I thought he was excellent tonight, I thought he looked really accomplished in his performance.”