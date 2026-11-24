Wrexham extended their unbeaten run to four matches, but there is still plenty of room for improvement after they were held to a 1–1 draw against Bristol City on Tuesday night.

It is a testament to how far the Red Dragons have come that a point on the road in the Championship can now feel like a disappointing result. However, those are the standards that have been set as they aim to climb the table. Phil Parkinson’s side started strongly before quickly reverting to type, dropping deep into their own half as they attempted to hold on against a side that had lost six of its nine home matches this season.

Even on an off-night, Wrexham still had chances to win late on but were unable to take them, as their shortage of attacking options was exposed once again. Some draws feel like wins, and some feel like defeats. This was one that certainly felt like two points dropped and another missed opportunity for a team that has already drawn seven times in the league this season.

Back to the Drawing Board

Bailey Cadamarteri was handed his first competitive Wrexham start against Bristol City. | David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

Wrexham drew 14 of 46 matches last season—the fifth-highest total in the division—and dropped 24 points from winning positions. If they had turned just one of those draws into a win, they would have reached the Championship playoffs at the expense of Hull City, who went on to reach the Premier League.

It is a worrying trend that they risk repeating. With seven draws already this season, only Burnley have drawn more matches than Parkinson’s side across the opening 17 games. At their best, Wrexham overwhelmed Bristol City in midweek, and had they scored another goal during their early spell of dominance, they could have gone on to win the game comfortably.

The Red Dragons posed an early threat out wide, with Issa Kaboré drawing two fouls from Cameron Pring. The second earned the Bristol City defender a booking after just three minutes. Wrexham were clearly full of confidence following their three-match unbeaten run, while Bristol City looked very much like a team that had lost their previous three matches and last four at home.

Kaboré and George Dobson combined to win a corner, which Ben Whiteman whipped into the near post. Captain Joe Worrall connected brilliantly, firing a half-volley into the back of the net. The rejuvenated defender has started more matches this season than he did across the previous two campaigns combined at Burnley.

Wrexham sensed blood and soon could have had a second. Callum Doyle strolled out of defense and chipped a delicate ball over the Bristol City backline, sending Cadamarteri through on goal before he struck the post with a brilliant outside-of-the-boot effort. It proved to be a costly miss.

That opportunity could have all but ended the contest, although it was always going to be difficult to maintain those energy levels in a midweek match just three days after their victory over Lincoln. The home side eventually settled and began to grow into the game, sending a flurry of crosses into the box that required decisive decision-making from Anthony Patterson to keep them at bay.

Wrexham responded by dropping deeper to protect their lead, breaking up play and looking to disrupt Bristol City’s growing momentum. Cadamarteri was booked for a clumsy foul as he tried to close down a defender but responded well by winning a foul of his own. From the resulting free kick, Wrexham nearly had another when Whiteman saw his ferocious effort tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Bradley Collins.

The longer it remained 1–0, the more confident Bristol City became. Scott Twine sent a wild effort over the bar after Worrall and Max Cleworth failed to stop a George Tanner cross, while Pring capitalized on a rare Kaboré mistake to fire a tame effort into the side netting. It was the final opportunity for either side in an even and open first half.

Wrexham Deliver a Second Half to Forget

Phil Parkinson will surely have a lot to say about his team’s second half performance. | David Davies/PA Images/Getty Images

Bristol City might have struggled for goals this season, scoring just five at Ashton Gate, but they still have brilliant individuals capable of producing a goal from nowhere. Within a minute of the restart, they nearly had an equalizer when Dom Ballard saw an effort saved strongly by Patterson—another reminder that the game was far from won.

It proved to be the final warning. Bristol City leveled on their next attack when Thomason lost the ball on the edge of his own area. Pring then fired in at the back post following the resulting move to give the home side a deserved equalizer. It was no less than they deserved for a rare display of real fight.

From that moment on, it looked as though there would only be one winner. Wrexham’s recent formation change has made them difficult to break down, but it has come at the expense of creativity, with their biggest threats coming from set pieces and counterattacks. Bristol City were full of confidence and dictated possession as Wrexham retreated into their shells, dropping deeper and struggling to find an outlet in a disjointed display.

The introductions of Kieffer Moore, Ollie Rathbone and Danny Imray from the bench added fresh energy, but did little to swing the momentum in Wrexham’s favor. Bristol City moved the ball well and continued to push Parkinson’s men deeper into their own half, while the visitors appeared increasingly content to accept their fate.

Anthony Patterson was a busy goalkeeper as Wrexham held on against Bristol City. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Parkinson has told his Wrexham side not to feel sorry for themselves amid the ongoing injury crisis in attack, although it is clearly a factor in their struggles to create chances. They knew that if they could dig deep and ride their luck defensively, they would always have another opportunity to win the game themselves.

Moore won the ball on the halfway line, nutmegged his opponent and set up Rathbone, whose shot bounced back off the base of the post. Had that gone in, it would have been hailed as another Parkinson masterclass. Instead, Wrexham were unable to paper over the cracks that have underpinned their season so far.

They have taken eight points from their last four matches during an impressive unbeaten run, but remain at their best when playing as plucky underdogs against the division’s strongest sides. They continue to come unstuck against teams below them in the table. Bristol City, meanwhile, have taken just seven points from a possible 27 at home this season and ended the night feeling they should have recorded a rare victory.