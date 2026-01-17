How Real Madrid Could Line Up with Erling Haaland

What once seemed like an improbable dream to bring Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to the Bernabéu is suddenly gaining traction amid Real Madrid’s rapid decline in form.

The 15-time European champions are in the middle of an intense period of change. In the last two years alone, the club bid farewell to legends Toni Kroos, Luka Modrić and Carlo Ancelotti, signed the likes of Kylian Mbappé and Trent Alexander-Arnold, appointed Xabi Alonso and then relieved the Spaniard of his duties just seven months into his tenure.

To make matters worse, Los Blancos, who are in danger of ending 2025–26 without a major trophy, have also failed in their attempts to lock down superstar winger Vinicius Junior. The Brazil international’s renewal talks have made little progress over the last 12 months, as the two parties continue to clash over reported salary demands.

Vinicius Jr’s uncertain future combined with his steep decline in form has speculation mounting of a potential blockbuster signing coming to the Spanish capital should he opt to leave once his contract runs out in 2027. And there would be no bigger transfer than stealing Haaland away from the Etihad.

Yes, there are plenty of obstacles hindering the potential move, including the Norwegian’s long-term deal with Man City that expires in 2034. But if there’s one thing Real Madrid do best, it’s getting the biggest and best players in the sport to don their iconic white shirt.

Here’s how Los Blancos could line up should the ultimate dream transfer become a reality.

Partnership With Kylian Mbappé

Mbappé and Haaland would be the most formidable attacking duo in the world. | FotMob

In the event that Vinicius Jr leaves the Bernabéu, there is nothing stopping Haaland and Kylian Mbappé from lining up alongside one another. Two of the best goalscorers in the world up top together would pose a mammoth threat to any defense in Spain and Europe.

The presence of Haaland inside the penalty area would not only draw defenders away from Mbappé, but it would also give the Frenchman a towering figure to target and link-up with instead of trying to always finish off a play himself.

The Spanish giants would be most suited to a 4-4-2 to make the partnership work. Jude Bellingham would maintain his role on the left side of the midfield for Los Blancos, while Rodrygo would get the nod on the right. Both playmakers are creative and unselfish in the final third, and would do well to directly service Mbappé or Haaland.

The ideal midfield for Real Madrid would include a new signing to finally replace the hole Kroos left, but for now, Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni would command the middle of the park, operating in front of a backline consisting of Álvaro Carreras, Dean Huijsen, Éder Militão and Trent Alexander Arnold.

Thibaut Courtois, who has faced off with Haaland in many battles of the years, would breathe a sigh of relief that he would not longer have to come up against the No. 9.

Lone Striker

Haaland would be the best No. 9 at Real Madrid since Karim Benzema. | FotMob

Another option for Real Madrid is to deploy a 4-2-3-1 and give Haaland free reign up top as the lone striker. The Norway international is more than comfortable operating on an island and has the physical presence and finishing ability to lead any team’s attack in the sport.

Having a true No. 9 up top would solve many of Los Blancos’ attacking woes. Finally, there would be a player making runs into the box and always at the ready to meet a delicious ball from Alexander-Arnold or Bellingham.

With Haaland as the team’s lone striker, Mbappé would be free to move back to his natural position—again, assuming Vinicius Jr left the club. The 27-year-old would have the space and freedom to command the left-hand side of the pitch, and would happily no longer lead the press.

Haaland, meanwhile, would finally see some of the goalscoring burden he shoulders at Man City shared with players of equal quality. With Mbappé on the left, Rodrygo on the right and Bellingham as the No. 10, the striker would have more game-changers and goalscorers around him than ever before.

