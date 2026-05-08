How Real Madrid Could Line Up if They Appoint Jose Mourinho As Manager

It is increasingly unlikely that Álvaro Arbeloa will stay on as Real Madrid manager beyond the end of the 2025–26 season.

The former right back came in at a difficult moment, replacing XabI Alonso midway through the season, and was tasked with appeasing a dressing room that didn’t take to the previous boss’s ways.

Initially, there was some quiet hope that Arbeloa’s assured, “good club man” presence might get Madrid back on track after a period of turbulence. But, despite also coming up from the B team, he has not proved to be the new Zinedine Zidane.

Real Madrid are now staring down the barrel of successive trophyless seasons—an unthinkable reality for the world’s biggest club—while reports of dressing room unrest and disharmony continue. By all accounts, Arbeloa will be moved on this summer.

Among the candidates linked to take over at the Bernabéu this summer, one stands out: José Mourinho.

Despite his first spell between 2010 and 2013 ending in acrimony, the “Special One” holds a special place in the hearts of many Madridistas, including Florentino Pérez and—seemingly—Kylian Mbappé.

The 63-year-old has an undoubted charisma and is a formidable, battle-hardened tactician. Crucially for Madrid, few men have more experience commanding dressing rooms riddled with egos. That said, Mourinho’s diminished trophy haul since leaving the Spanish capital 13 years ago shows he is long-removed from the days when he was considered the best coach around.

Here’s how Real Madrid could line up with Mourinho at the helm.

José Mourinho’s Preferred Formation

José Mourinho has regularly relied on a 4-2-3-1 system. | Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images

Mourinho is nothing if not a pragmatist and has been adept at adapting his setup throughout his long career. However, in recent years, he has largely operated with a defensively-solid 4-2-3-1 system that relies on a double pivot in midfield, with hard-working wingers.

It’s the formation Mourinho has favored at Benfica this season, with the Lisbon team third in the Portuguese top tier. Amazingly, Benfica remain unbeaten in the league in 2025–26 and have the second-best defensive record, as well as the second-highest goals scored.

Mourinho’s team have relied on the goals of Greek target man Vangelis Pavlidis, who has 21 in the league so far, while 38-year-old Nicolás Otamendi has been a stalwart at the back.

Despite a reputation for defense-first soccer, Mourinho has shown his ability to go more attacking in the big games this season. He famously masterminded a 4–2 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League group phase this season—with goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin’s dramatic 98th-minute header securing the Portuguese team’s passage to the knockout phase.

In recent his posts at Fenerbahçe, Roma and Tottenham Hotspur, Mourinho occasionally switched to a 3-5-2 or 4-3-3, showing his flexibility. During the heyday of his career at Chelsea and Inter, he tended to prioritize midfield strength and counter attacking, though at Real Madrid he was more adventurous, with his side scoring a massive 121 goals and hitting 100 points on the way to the La Liga title in 2011–12.

A theme of his career, has been his relying on favorites within the roster to act as on-field generals for the team, while he has never been averse to publicly castigating players deemed to be under-performing.

How José Mourinho Could Set Up at Real Madrid

Rodri has long been linked with Real Madrid. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

GK: Thibaut Courtois—Mourinho famously fell out with Iker Casillas during his last spell in Madrid. It’s not impossible that history could repeat itself, but it feels unlikely. 33-year-old Courtois remains one of the world’s very best keepers and his presence was keenly missed during his injury issues this season.

RB: Amar Dedić—Trent Alexander-Arnold’s first season at the Bernabéu has been a mixed bag. Frequently hailed as the second coming of David Beckham and castigated as a defensive liability in the same week, it’s hard to see Mourinho getting on board with the Englishman, who often needs the system adapted around him. The 23-year-old Dedić, who has drive in both directions and tactical flexibility, could realistically be someone Mourinho wants brought with him from Benfica.

CB: Antonio Rüdiger—The German veteran’s contract is due to expire this summer, but all reporting suggests he will get an extension. If he can manage the fitness issues that have punctuated his season in 2025–26, it’s easy to see him becoming a favorite within Mourinho’s battle-ready system.

CB: Éder Militão—Like Rüdiger, the questions over Militão aren’t related to his quality but his availability. If he can stay fit, he has exactly the tenacious, physical profile Mourinho looks for in a center back. If not, a new signing could enter the frame.

LB: Álvaro Carreras—Ferland Mendy remains the club’s best left back defensively when fit. The problem is he is never fit, and could well leave Madrid this summer after his latest injury. With left back unlikely to a priority area to spend on this summer, Carreras will likely continue as a starter despite a mixed first season at the Bernabéu whoever is manager.

DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—After a difficult start to his career in Madrid, Tchouaméni has grown to become one of the club’s most consistent performers. He has the ideal profile to play one half of the double-pivot system Mourinho typically prefers, shielding the defense and controlling the center of the pitch.

DM: Rodri—A midfield controller is on the agenda for Madrid this summer, regardless of who comes in as manager, with the club still dealing with Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić-shaped holes in the engine room. The Rodri rumors have persisted for some time and this summer might be the right moment for the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner to leave Manchester.

RW: Federico Valverde—If there’s one thing Mourinho values, it’s a hard worker. Versatile and indefatigable, Valverde has exactly the profile the Portuguese manager loves. The Uruguayan would likely take on a key role in the team as an up-and-down winger in the system, but could also fill in centrally if needed, or even at right back.

AM: Jude Bellingham—Moved from pillar to post in the last two seasons, Bellingham has not been able to replicate the incredible attacking numbers of his first year at Madrid. However, the likes of Frank Lampard and Wesley Sneijder are among those to flourish for Mourinho in the No.10 role.

LW: Arda Güler—Could Vinicius Junior be the biggest casualty of a Mourinho return? The Brazilian butted heads with Xabi Alonso and is unlikely to get an easier ride under the “Special One,” who famously has little tolerance for flamboyant, defense-shy wingers.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—The French superstar is in an odd position. Despite another year of plundering goals, Mbappé is yet to win a trophy of significance since his move to Spain. He’s not up for sale, but next season will be crucial for Mbappé. He doesn’t have the target man profile that Mourinho has favored in some of his more successful sides, but the new manager may still find a way to accommodate the superstar No.9 by putting more defensive onus on the players around him.

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