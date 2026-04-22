Selling Aurelien Tchouameni Now Would Be Disastrous for Real Madrid

Speaking at the Laureus Awards on Monday, Fabio Capello—still the last man to win back-to-back domestic titles with Real Madrid in 2008—was quick to identify his old club’s biggest issue.

“Madrid is a team that doesn’t have the central midfield it used to have,” Capello told reporters at the event’s red carpet outside the Cibeles Palace, opposite the famous fountain where Madrid celebrate their trophy wins.

“They have to sign good players [in midfield] ... There aren’t many out there,” he added.

It has, of course, been a major issue for Real Madrid since Toni Kroos walked off into the sunset after the 2024 Champions League final and Luka Modrić, on the brink of 40, left for AC Milan a year after. Los Blancos simply haven’t been able—or even really tried—to replace the best midfield the club has ever had.

In the last four years, Real Madrid have only made two midfield signings, neither of whom have the profile of a Kroos or a Modrić.

Jude Bellingham—while undoubtedly a success—has been a self-styled “victim” of his own versatility, with the €100 million ($117 million) man regularly moved from false nine to wide operator to box-to-box dynamo, but never really as a designated controller. The other signing in that timeframe, Aurélien Tchouaméni, has enjoyed the full ups and downs of in the Real Madrid experience thus far.

Tchouaméni Has Developed into a Crucial Figure for Madrid

Tchouaméni has become one of Madrid’s most important stars. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

After arriving with all the hype expected of an €80 million ($94 million) signing pinched from under the noses of Liverpool, the former Monaco star has both struggled and thrived during his four seasons in Madrid.

Despite intense pressure and regular exit talk, he eventually became one of Carlo Ancelotti’s favorites, whether at the base of midfield or at center back.

Tchouaméni himself pinpoints a match against Celta Vigo during the 2024–25 season when he used the frustration of the Bernabéu as a catalyst for the turning point in his career.

Responding to the crowd’s whistles, he told L’Equipe: “That day, I had a fantastic game. First, one good play, then two, and in the end, nothing. Looking back now, I’m sure it was a pivotal moment in my career that allowed me to take a leap forward.”

This season, the midfield anchor has been one of Madrid’s most consistent and relied upon performers, both under Xabi Alonso and Álvaro Arbeloa—with a competition-leading pass completion rate in both La Liga and the Champions League this season.

No Real Madrid player has made more tackles than the 26-year-old in La Liga, while he is second only to Álvaro Carreras for interceptions. He also ranks fourth in number of minutes for Madrid this season. Tchouaméni, ultimately, may not have the profile of a Kroos or Modrić, but he is not far off what Casemiro—the other key element of that legendary midfield—brought to the team.

Crucially, there is no-one else in the setup like him right now, and his presence has been missed when he is absent, as was the case in the Champions League quarterfinal second leg defeat to Bayern Munich.

Man Utd Interest Poses Dangerous Opportunity for Madrid

Casemiro joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in 2022. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Worringly, a report from The Telegraph claims Manchester United could look to test Madrid’s resolve over the midfielder this summer, as they look to repeat the success of their Casemiro deal.

Tchouaméni is now reported to be one of Florentino Pérez’s ‘untouchables’ at Madrid, while he remains under contract until 2028 with a €1 billion release clause, making a deal unlikely. However, given Madrid’s history and current transfer priorities, it is not impossible.

A summer of transition and introspection is expected at the Bernabéu as a second successive season without a major trophy beckons. While a roster shakeup may be desired, there has been speculation that Los Blancos will need to sell to fund any big moves, with a defender and a controlling central midfielder (á la Kroos and Modrić) on the wish list.

David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga and Raúl Asencio are all likely to leave this summer to free up the wage bill, but only the latter two will bring in any sort of transfer fee.

Should Pérez find himself unable to resist the itch for a Galáctico signing and Madrid intend to bid big on the likes of Rodri from Manchester City or Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea, it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that Tchouaméni could become the fall guy to balance the books if United were prepared to make an offer too good to refuse.

A Massive Miscalculation for Madrid

Makélélé was the unsung hero of Real Madrid’s side at the turn of the century. | IMAGO / BSR Agency

If that were to happen, it would be a massive miscalculation for Los Blancos, who would risk destabilizing their engine room further by removing its one key component.

Madrid can look to the history books for precedent. Back in 2003, the club sold unsung midfield anchor Claude Makélélé to Chelsea in part to fund a move for David Beckham.

Responding to the sale, Zinedine Zidane famously lamented: ”Why put another layer of gold paint on the Bentley when you are losing the entire engine?"

With a catastrophically unbalanced midfield, it would take four years and the arrival of Capello before Madrid would win another league title. Madrid should consider Zidane’s words carefully ahead of their transfer planning this summer.

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