How Rio Ngumoha Compares to Liverpool’s Best Ever Wonderkids

During a season of doom and gloom for Liverpool, 17-year-old sensation Rio Ngumoha has been a welcome ray of positivity.

The teenager was signed from Chelsea’s academy at the beginning of the 2024–25 campaign and it was immediately clear that Liverpool had nabbed one of England’s brightest talents. An impressive preseason ahead of the current term earned Ngumoha his promotion to the senior setup, and he’s been readily employed since by Arne Slot.

A last-gasp winner in a 3–2 thriller with Newcastle United back in August announced Ngumoha to the world, and while his game time has been restricted in the subsequent months, he’s already established himself as a potential world-beater in the coming years.

Liverpool supporters are understandably excited by the winger’s progress and potential, but how does Ngumoha compare to previous attacking wonderkids that have risen through the ranks on Merseyside?

How Does Rio Ngumoha Compare to Previous Liverpool Wonderkids?

Robbie Fowler hit the ground running. | Getty

Ngumoha’s ascent has garnered justifiable attention and he’s perched in second place in Liverpool’s list of youngest ever appearance-makers. Debuting at just 16 years, 4 months and 13 days during last term’s FA Cup, only Jerome Sinclair was selected at a younger age than the burgeoning forward.

However, Ngumoha’s involvement has largely been restricted to substitute appearances under Slot. The Englishman has produced some fruitful cameos, and his record of two goals in 24 first-team outings would undoubtedly be higher had he been used more frequently in the starting lineup.

Ngumoha’s numbers are comparable to former wonderkid turned nemesis Raheem Sterling. The winger, who was also plucked from London at a tender age, managed just two goal involvements in his opening 24 Liverpool showings, although he exploded into life during his second full campaign with the Reds—nearly even winning the Premier League title in 2013–14.

Raheem Sterling made a name for himself at Anfield. | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Ngumoha still has some way to go before matching the hype that engulfed some of Liverpool’s local lads of past generations, though.

Fellow winger and Bootle-born Steve McManaman is one of the Scousers who earned the most acclaim during his ascent. He was two and a half years older than Ngumoha when making his debut and that added maturity served as a major advantage; McManaman scored four and assisted five in his first 24 games for the Reds.

McManaman would make 364 appearances before somewhat souring his relationship with supporters by leaving for Real Madrid—a path followed by another precocious academy graduate, Michael Owen.

Michael Owen was the ultimate breakout star. | Getty/Allsport

Despite also departing for the Bernabéu and eventually torching bridges by joining Manchester United, Owen was considered the ultimate wonderkid when he first burst on to the scene. A year older than Ngumoha when he made his competitive debut, the striker fired home 11 goals and provided six assists during his first 24 games in a red jersey.

Owen, having helped Liverpool to a unique treble in 2000–01, became the second-youngest player to ever win the Ballon d’Or, and who knows what heights the Englishman might have reached without consistent injuries.

Despite his stellar breakthrough, Owen still cannot compare to positional peer and Liverpool icon Robbie Fowler in initial output. Nicknamed ‘God’ by the club’s fanbase, he made a frighteningly prolific start to his senior career as he scored 18 times in his first campaign with the Reds—including a five-goal haul in a cup tie with Fulham.

There is a high bar for Ngumoha to reach.

Wonderkid Stats After 24 Liverpool Matches

Player Age at Debut Goals Assists Rio Ngumoha 16 years, 4 months, 13 days 2 0 Raheem Sterling 17 years, 3 months, 16 days 1 1 Michael Owen 17 years, 4 months, 22 days 11 6 Robbie Fowler 18 years, 5 months, 12 days 16 3 Steve McManaman 18 years, 10 months, 4 days 4 5

Ngumoha Sets Ambitious Ballon d’Or Target

Ngumoha’s future is blindingly bright. | George Wood/Getty Images

“I’m so confident in myself—hopefully, a Ballon d’Or,” Ngumoha responded when asked what he hopes to achieve during his career. “And also many club trophies with Liverpool—many Prems [Premier Leagues], Champions Leagues, obviously everyone wants to win that.

“But just to be regarded as one of the best players to ever play football.”

Ngumoha certainly doesn’t lack self-belief and that is immediately evident in his performances. Bravery is essential to success for the fleet-footed winger, whose willingness to face up defenders and utilize his gazelle-like agility has proven a breath of fresh air this term.

Those attributes were on full show during Liverpool’s recent 2–0 win over Fulham, during which he became the youngest player to score at Anfield in the Premier League for the club following his gorgeous solo effort.

“Liverpool, for me, is the biggest club in the world,” said the youngster after his Player of the Match showing. “To start so young and the manager having belief in me and all the players, it’s great.

“So, I’ve got to keep working hard and keep pushing on and just go again.”

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