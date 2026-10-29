How Ronald Araujo Rediscovered His Best Form After Barcelona Exit

Liverpool and loan signings have not paired well in recent years.

There was Steven Caulker, the big center back thrown on as an auxiliary striker while Jürgen Klopp made kitchen sink signals from the touchline. Ozan Kabak, the injury crisis band-aid who was only marginally better than having no defenders at all. And who can forget all 13 cursed minutes of Arthur Melo’s temporary switch?

As a result of these signings’ performances, and several others, hopes were not especially high when Liverpool announced the arrival of Ronald Araújo on a season-long deal with an option to buy back in August.

Yes, the Uruguayan arrived as the Barcelona captain, but he had started only 11 La Liga matches in 2025–26. Once rated as one of the best defenders in Spanish soccer, question marks over his rashness, positional lapses and injury record had since turned into honking great exclamation points. General consensus was that Liverpool, unmoored by the dual exits of FSG’s CEO of Football Michael Edwards and sporting director Richard Hughes, had panic bought their defensive cover.

Less than three months on, Araújo has a very strong case to be considered as Liverpool’s player of the season so far.

Big Ron Enjoying Fresh Start at Anfield

Signed in part for his versatility, the 27-year-old has excelled at both right back and in the center of defense, starting six out of eight games in the Premier League so far, winning praise by the boat-load for his commitment and ferocity.

While defensive signings to the Premier League from La Liga are often critiqued for their perceived reluctance to get stuck in, Araújo plays like he was raised on Pure Barclays. It is his love of blood and thunder defending that has endeared him to the Anfield crowd and social media has been awash with love for “Big Ron” in the early months of this season.

In Sunday’s 2–0 win over Brighton, the defender was awarded Player of the Match after putting in a shift that included a rarely-seen sliding header tackle inside his own box to preserve the Reds’ clean sheet. He also won all five of his duels in that match, made 11 defensive contributions and recorded a top speed of 36.3 km/h—supposedly the fastest clocked in the Premier League this season so far.

It is not just at the back Araújo is excelling. The Reds’ new No. 33 already has two Champions League goals and an assist—the latter a delightful backheel to set up Dominik Szoboszlai in the comeback win over Atlético Madrid.

In that same outing, Araújo sprinted upwards of 70 yards—simply for the love of the press—forcing Jan Oblak to hoof it long. It was a moment reminiscent of Andy Robertson’s famous lung-busting run against Manchester City all those years ago that secured the Scotsman as a bonafide fan-favorite.

Viral moments help calcify a player’s reputation at a new club. There have been plenty of them for Araújo already, who is becoming Liverpool’s one-man meme machine.

Liverpool ‘Open Their Arms’ to Araújo

Araújo’s short spell has been rife with viral moments. | Liverpool FC/ Getty Images

Araújo’s find-a-man-who-does-it-all displays have been incredibly welcome in a Liverpool team in danger of slipping towards mediocrity during a transition period, helping provide a dynamism that has often been lacking.

But his arrival has also proven exactly the sort of fresh start Araújo found himself needing, half a year on from his leave of absence from Barcelona for mental health reasons.

Araújo has spoken positively of Barcelona’s support for him while dealing with his anxiety struggles, but sometimes a change of scenery is just what’s needed. With Liverpool, it appears to be a perfect match of player and environment.

“The fans have absolutely fallen in love with him straight away,” Jamie Carragher said of Araújo last month.

“Sometimes you have players like that. They’ve come, they’ve got a bit of a backstory. At Barcelona maybe they were happy to see him go, but the Liverpool supporters opened their arms and gave him a big cuddle, and he seems to be enjoying it.”

On the pitch, he is already diving into the crowd and kissing the badge. Off it, the defender is said to have embraced life on Merseyside, and he has multiple Spanish speakers supporting him in the Liverpool locker room.

Is a Barcelona Return Likely?

Araújo lifted the La Liga title as Barcelona captain last season. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

As it stands, Liverpool have a £47 million ($63 million) option to buy Araújo at the end of the season. On current form, it may seem like a no-brainer, but there are reasons why this love affair could end up being only a fling.

He will turn 28 before the end of the campaign making him significantly older than the players Liverpool have tended to pay big bucks for in the FSG years. His permanent signing would require a serious departure from the regular strategy.

Only Wataru Endo and Thiago Alcántara were older than 27 at the age of their arrivals in the last seven seasons—and the two midfielders cost less combined than it would take to purchase Araújo.

Still, he is certainly giving Liverpool a decision to make in a way Kabak, Arthur and several others never did.

“It’s very early to talk about these things,” Araújo said, when asked about his future recently. “I’m just trying to enjoy every day and continue to develop and to play and to give what’s required of me to have that confidence. I’m really happy to be here.”

There is also every chance that Barça may push for a comeback, having seen their former captain recapture all the elements that made him a star in the first place.

With Jules Koundé off the pace for over a year and cover light at center back, it has to be an idea the decision makers at the Camp Nou are thinking about.

Eric García told Cadena SER at the start of the season that he didn’t take the vacated No. 4 jersey because “Ronald has left on loan for a year and, if everything goes well, he will return.”

He added, “It’s his number, out of respect for him I didn’t want to take it.”

Youngster Brian Fariñas was handed the shirt this season, but that decision could be telling. It is easier to move young players between numbers, and the 20-year-old could be keeping it warm rather than inheriting it permanently.

For now, the only sure thing is that Big Ron is back.