How to Buy Wrexham Tickets for the 2026–27 Season

Wrexham continue their push for the Premier League when they return to action for the 2026–27 Championship season.

Phil Parkinson’s side enters the new campaign on the back of the club’s best-ever finish after placing seventh in England’s second tier last season. The Red Dragons ended the campaign just two points behind Hull City, who claimed the final playoff spot and ultimately secured promotion to the Premier League.

Wrexham has laid solid foundations for its second season in the Championship, but the division is expected to be even more competitive this time around.

Demand for Wrexham tickets remains as high as ever, and here’s everything you need to know about securing seats for the 2026–27 season.

How Can I Buy Wrexham Tickets for Home Matches?

Wrexham play their home matches at The Racecourse Ground. | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Tickets for Wrexham’s 2026–27 home matches are available exclusively to club members and are distributed on a match-by-match basis through a ballot system.

To enter a ballot, supporters must be official paid Wrexham AFC members and log in to the club’s eTicketing website. Members can then apply for any ballot they wish to enter, with the club typically releasing ballots for several matches at a time throughout the season.

When submitting an application, supporters can select their preferred seating area and the number of tickets they wish to request. Each additional ticket must be assigned to another paid Wrexham AFC member before the application can be completed.

The ballot system is strictly limited to one entry per person. Each paid member can only be included in a single application for a given match and cannot be entered through multiple applications. Wrexham operates an “all-or-nothing” allocation system, meaning successful applicants receive the full number of tickets requested or none at all.

During the 2025–26 season, an average of 1,200 tickets per match were made available through the ballot. Wrexham received approximately 3,500 applications per game, with 8,636 unique supporters submitting applications throughout the season. According to the club, the overall success rate for securing tickets through the ballot was 22%.

Supporters selecting a preferred seating area should note that most ballot tickets are typically located in the lower tier of the University End. Choosing this section generally offers the best chance of receiving an allocation, as the majority of seats in the other stands are occupied by season-ticket holders, who are guaranteed entry to every home match.

Ballots for Wrexham’s first three home matches of the 2026–27 season opened on Thursday, June 25. Additional ballot dates will be announced through the club’s official channels throughout the season. Home-match tickets are typically released around four weeks before each fixture.

How Much Do Wrexham Tickets Cost for Home Matches?

Ticket prices for Wrexham home league matches remain consistent throughout the season, with no additional booking fees.

All match tickets are issued digitally and will be sent to the lead booking member’s email address a few days before the match. Tickets can then be added to a digital wallet for entry on game day.

The most affordable adult tickets are generally available in the University End behind the goal. More limited availability can usually be found in the Macron Stand and the Wrexham Lager Stand, both of which run the length of the pitch.

As of July 2026, adult tickets in the University End cost approximately $37, while adult tickets in the Macron Stand and Wrexham Lager Stand cost approximately $42.

If a ballot application is successful, payment will be automatically collected from the account used during the application process.

University Stand Macron Stand Wrexham Lager Stand Adults $37 $42 $42 Under-21/Over-65 $30.50 $34.50 $34.50 Under-18 $20 $24 $24 Under-14 $13.20 $13.20 $13.20

How Can I Buy Wrexham Tickets for Away Matches?

It is often easier to buy tickets for Wrexham away matches due to the large allocations in the Championship. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Tickets for Wrexham’s 2026–27 away matches are also available exclusively to club members and are sold on a match-by-match basis.

Unlike home tickets, away tickets are generally sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Wrexham typically allocates 70% of the available away tickets to season-ticket holders during the first sales phase. Any remaining tickets, along with the remaining 30% of the allocation, go on sale to all club members four hours later.

If tickets are still available after those phases, they usually go on general sale three hours afterward.

Regardless of the sales phase, away-match tickets are limited to one per person. Supporters wishing to purchase multiple tickets must assign each ticket to a different individual.

Whether tickets are issued digitally or physically varies by match, so supporters should check the specific ticketing information before purchasing. Ticket prices for away matches are set by the host club and can vary from game to game.

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