How to Watch 2026–27 Champions League Draw on TV, Live Stream

The recent conclusion of the final qualifying round for the 2026–27 Champions League means the stage is now set for the league phase draw.

All 36 participants will be desperate to discover their eight opponents in the third season of the Champions League’s new-look format, with some mouthwatering clashes on the horizon due to the competition’s restructuring.

All four pots have been filled by nine league phase qualifiers, with clubs drawn against two teams from each pot—half of each team’s matches played at home and the other half on the road. That ensures a balanced fixture list but also guarantees some barnstorming ties.

Here is how you can watch the upcoming draw for the 2026–27 league phase.

When Is the 2026–27 Champions League League Phase Draw?

The 2026–27 Champions League league phase draw takes place on Thursday, August 27. It’s being staged at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco and will commence at 5 p.m. BST (Noon ET, 9 a.m. PT and 6 p.m. CEST).

It’s worth noting that two teams from the same football association cannot face one another in the league phase, while clubs cannot be drawn against more than two clubs from the same nation.

There’s also a rule that prevents Liverpool from facing Real Madrid at Anfield for a third year in a row—you can read more about why that is here .

How to Watch the 2026–27 Champions League League Phase Draw

The league phase draw will be broadcast for free around the world on UEFA’s official website and YouTube channel.

In the United States, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network have access to the live draw, while those in the United Kingdom can tune into the action on TNT Sports.

When Does the 2026–27 Champions League League Phase Start?

The first round of Champions League league phase matches will be held on Sept. 10, Sept. 11 and Sept. 12. with six of the eight matchdays played during the remainder of the current calendar year.

The final two sets of games will take place in 2027, with Matchday 8 occurring on Wednesday, Jan. 27. The knockout phase begins with the play-off round in February 2027 and concludes with the final on Saturday, June 5.

Matchday Date Matchday 1 Sept. 8–10, 2026 Matchday 2 Oct. 13–14, 2026 Matchday 3 Oct. 20–21, 2026 Matchday 4 Nov. 3–4, 2026 Matchday 5 Nov. 24–25, 2026 Matchday 6 Dec. 8–9, 2026 Matchday 7 Jan. 19–20, 2027 Matchday 8 Jan. 27, 2027

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