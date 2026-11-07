How to Watch the 2026 NWSL Playoffs on TV, Live Stream

Survive and advance. Do or die. Pick the cliché you like, because the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs are here, and everything is on the line.

The top eight teams are through from the regular season, and now a simple single-elimination bracket will play out over the next three weeks with quarterfinals, semifinals and then the final set to take place at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 21.

The number one seed is the reigning NWSL Champions and now 2026 Shield winners, Gotham FC. Notably, when Gotham won the playoffs nearly a year ago, and in 2023, they did so as the lowest seed. How will they handle the pressure of being top dog?

Buckle up. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the 2026 NWSL Playoffs.

2026 NWSL Playoffs Teams

No. 1: Gotham FC

Gotham FC No. 2 : San Diego Wave

: San Diego Wave No. 3: Washington Spirit

Washington Spirit No. 4: KC Current

KC Current No. 5: Angel City

Angel City No. 6 Portland Thorns

Portland Thorns No. 7: Utah Royals

Utah Royals No. 8: Seattle Reign

2026 NWSL Playoffs Dates

Quarterfinals : Friday, Nov. 6; Saturday, Nov. 7; Sunday, Nov. 8

: Friday, Nov. 6; Saturday, Nov. 7; Sunday, Nov. 8 Semifinals : Saturday, Nov. 14; Sunday, Nov. 15

: Saturday, Nov. 14; Sunday, Nov. 15 Final: Saturday, Nov. 21

How to Watch 2026 NWSL Playoffs

The NWSL has three broadcast partners for the playoffs: Amazon Prime Video, ABC and CBS. Amazon Prime Video will have one quarterfinal game, ABC will have two quarterfinals and one semifinal, and CBS will have one quarterfinal, one semifinal and the final.

Quarterfinals

QF1: San Diego Wave vs. Utah Royals: Friday, Nov. 6, 10:00 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video

QF2: KC Current vs. Angel City: Saturday, Nov. 7, 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS / Paramount+

QF3: Gotham FC vs. Seattle Reign: Sunday, Nov. 8, 12:00 p.m. ET on ABC

QF4: Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns: Sunday, Nov. 8, 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC

Semifinals

SF1: QF1 vs. QF4: Saturday/Sunday, Nov. 14/15 TBD on CBS / Paramount+

SF2: QF2 vs. QF3: Saturday/Sunday, Nov. 14/15 TBD on ABC

Final

SF1 vs. SF2: Saturday, Nov. 21, 8:00 p.m. on CBS / Paramount+