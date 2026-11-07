How to Watch the 2026 NWSL Playoffs on TV, Live Stream
Survive and advance. Do or die. Pick the cliché you like, because the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs are here, and everything is on the line.
The top eight teams are through from the regular season, and now a simple single-elimination bracket will play out over the next three weeks with quarterfinals, semifinals and then the final set to take place at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 21.
The number one seed is the reigning NWSL Champions and now 2026 Shield winners, Gotham FC. Notably, when Gotham won the playoffs nearly a year ago, and in 2023, they did so as the lowest seed. How will they handle the pressure of being top dog?
Buckle up. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the 2026 NWSL Playoffs.
2026 NWSL Playoffs Teams
- No. 1: Gotham FC
- No. 2: San Diego Wave
- No. 3: Washington Spirit
- No. 4: KC Current
- No. 5: Angel City
- No. 6 Portland Thorns
- No. 7: Utah Royals
- No. 8: Seattle Reign
2026 NWSL Playoffs Dates
- Quarterfinals: Friday, Nov. 6; Saturday, Nov. 7; Sunday, Nov. 8
- Semifinals: Saturday, Nov. 14; Sunday, Nov. 15
- Final: Saturday, Nov. 21
How to Watch 2026 NWSL Playoffs
The NWSL has three broadcast partners for the playoffs: Amazon Prime Video, ABC and CBS. Amazon Prime Video will have one quarterfinal game, ABC will have two quarterfinals and one semifinal, and CBS will have one quarterfinal, one semifinal and the final.
Quarterfinals
QF1: San Diego Wave vs. Utah Royals: Friday, Nov. 6, 10:00 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video
QF2: KC Current vs. Angel City: Saturday, Nov. 7, 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS / Paramount+
QF3: Gotham FC vs. Seattle Reign: Sunday, Nov. 8, 12:00 p.m. ET on ABC
QF4: Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns: Sunday, Nov. 8, 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC
Semifinals
SF1: QF1 vs. QF4: Saturday/Sunday, Nov. 14/15 TBD on CBS / Paramount+
SF2: QF2 vs. QF3: Saturday/Sunday, Nov. 14/15 TBD on ABC
Final
SF1 vs. SF2: Saturday, Nov. 21, 8:00 p.m. on CBS / Paramount+
Theo Lloyd-Hughes is a writer for Sports Illustrated Soccer based in the Southern United States. Originally from England, he can often be found in a press box across the NWSL or at international matches featuring the USWNT and other Concacaf nations.Follow theolloydhughes