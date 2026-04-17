Sidemen FC vs. YouTube All Stars: Confirmed Squads for 2026 Charity Match

The internet’s biggest stars are back in action for the annual Sidemen Charity Match, set to unfold in front of a sold-out crowd at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The game marks the 10-year anniversary of the inaugural charity match. In the years that have followed, the spectacle between the Sidemen and YouTube All Stars has only gotten bigger, which in turn means more money donated to charity.

Last year’s edition raised $6.4 million (£4.7 million) and garnered over 90,000 spectators in person, while eight million watched from home. Viewers were rewarded with a chaotic 9–9 draw that was decided in a penalty shootout, with iShowSpeed burying the winning penalty to secure the YouTube All Stars’ first-ever victory.

The social media stars are once again set to take over London, and a major shake-up with the team rosters promises the most competitive Sidemen Charity Match yet.

Sidemen FC: Full List of Players for 2026 Charity Match

Vikkstar is one of the big names headlining Sidemen FC. | Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Check out all the social media stars taking center stage for Sidemen FC this year, managed by Jack Joseph:

Zerkaa

Vikkstar

Wroetoshaw

TBJZL

Deji

Marlon

Arthur TV

AmineMaTue

ChrisMD

xQc

Adapt

Jynxzi

Niko Omilana

AB

AJ Shabeel

LazarBeam

Lacy

Looking for KSI, Miniminter and Behzinga? The three Sidemen are on the other side of the pitch this time around to make the game even more competitive.

“With this charity match, we thought we’d change it up. Normally, the Sidemen are in one team, and we’re up against different players in YouTube All Stars,” KSI told talkSPORT.

“But this time, three of us have moved to YouTube All Stars. So, me, Simon, Ethan are now in YouTube All Stars, whereas the rest are in Sidemen. It’s going to be a lot more competitive, and it’s going to be intriguing to see which goals the fans celebrate more and who people want to win.”

YouTube All Stars: Full List of Players for 2026 Charity Match

KSI will lead the YouTube All Stars. | Ira L. Black/FIFA/Getty Images

Here’s the big names leading YouTube All Stars on Saturday, under the management of Calfreezy:

KSI

Miniminter

Behzinga

Angry Ginge

Stable Ronaldo

Squeezie

Mrwhosetheboss

JasonTheWeen

ItalianBach

Ibai

George Clarke

Danny Aarons

Chazza

CarryMinati

Sketch

WillNE

Max Fosh

KSI, Miniminter and Behzinga, who combined for two goals and three assists in last year’s showdown, now join a stacked YouTube All Stars roster.

Are iShowSpeed, Logan Paul Playing in the 2026 Charity Match?

iShowSpeed (left) and Logan Paul will likely miss the spectacle. | Michael Owens/Getty Images for OBB Media/FANATICS STUDIOS

No, iShowSpeed and Logan Paul are not expected to feature in the 2026 Sidemen charity match. The two are competing at WrestleMania 42 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Paul and iShowSpeed are teaming up with Austin Theory to take on the Usos & LA Knight. The match will mark iShowSpeed’s in-ring debut.

Technically, both stars can jet to Wembley to make an appearance at the match before their match thanks to the time difference, but they are not included on either roster.

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