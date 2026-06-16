How to Watch Argentina vs. Algeria on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Argentina begins its defense of the World Cup title on Tuesday night when it faces Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Boosted by the inclusion of its greatest-ever player, Lionel Messi, La Albiceleste has been in fine form in the buildup to the tournament and is widely expected to mount another deep run—if not retain the trophy.

However, in Algeria, Lionel Scaloni’s side face one of Africa’s most dangerous attacking teams, featuring established stars such as Riyad Mahrez, alongside emerging talents like Ibrahim Maza, ensuring the team will not be overawed or easily swept aside.

With memories still fresh of Argentina’s shock opening defeat to Saudi Arabia four years ago, attention will once again turn to whether history might repeat itself—or whether Messi and Co. can set the tone from the outset this time around.

Here’s where and how you can watch the match-up between Argentina and Algeria.

What Time Does Argentina vs. Algeria Kick Off?

Location : Kansas City, Mo.

: Kansas City, Mo. Stadium : Arrowhead Stadium

: Arrowhead Stadium Date : Tuesday, June 16

: Tuesday, June 16 Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST

How to Watch Argentina vs. Algeria on TV, Live Stream

Both FOX Network and fuboTV will be showing the game in the United States, while those wanting a Spanish-language showing can tune into Telemundo.

Audiences in Canada can watch the match on TSN or RDS. In Mexico, there are several watching options, including Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN and ViX.

For the United Kingdom’s night owls, the match will be shown across ITV and STV. Those with a premium subscription can also tune in through Prime Video.

Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Prime Video UK, ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One, SiriusXM FC, Futbol de Primera Radio Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Las Estrellas, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico

MORE: Full list of broadcasters around the world for Argentina vs. Algeria

What’s Next for Argentina, Algeria?

Argentina is a heavy tournament favorite. | Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

After their meeting in Kansas City, both Argentina and Algeria have two Group J matches remaining.

Argentina next faces Austria in Arlington, Texas on Monday, before closing out group play against Jordan in the same venue on June 28.

Algeria, meanwhile, plays Jordan in San Francisco on Tuesday, before concluding its group stage against Austria back at Arrowhead Stadium on June 28.

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