How to Watch Argentina vs. Algeria on TV, Live Stream—World Cup
Argentina begins its defense of the World Cup title on Tuesday night when it faces Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Boosted by the inclusion of its greatest-ever player, Lionel Messi, La Albiceleste has been in fine form in the buildup to the tournament and is widely expected to mount another deep run—if not retain the trophy.
However, in Algeria, Lionel Scaloni’s side face one of Africa’s most dangerous attacking teams, featuring established stars such as Riyad Mahrez, alongside emerging talents like Ibrahim Maza, ensuring the team will not be overawed or easily swept aside.
With memories still fresh of Argentina’s shock opening defeat to Saudi Arabia four years ago, attention will once again turn to whether history might repeat itself—or whether Messi and Co. can set the tone from the outset this time around.
Here’s where and how you can watch the match-up between Argentina and Algeria.
What Time Does Argentina vs. Algeria Kick Off?
- Location: Kansas City, Mo.
- Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium
- Date: Tuesday, June 16
- Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST
How to Watch Argentina vs. Algeria on TV, Live Stream
Both FOX Network and fuboTV will be showing the game in the United States, while those wanting a Spanish-language showing can tune into Telemundo.
Audiences in Canada can watch the match on TSN or RDS. In Mexico, there are several watching options, including Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN and ViX.
For the United Kingdom’s night owls, the match will be shown across ITV and STV. Those with a premium subscription can also tune in through Prime Video.
Country
Broadcaster(s)
United Kingdom
Prime Video UK, ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live
United States
FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One, SiriusXM FC, Futbol de Primera Radio
Canada
TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App
Mexico
Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Las Estrellas, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico
MORE: Full list of broadcasters around the world for Argentina vs. Algeria
What’s Next for Argentina, Algeria?
After their meeting in Kansas City, both Argentina and Algeria have two Group J matches remaining.
Argentina next faces Austria in Arlington, Texas on Monday, before closing out group play against Jordan in the same venue on June 28.
Algeria, meanwhile, plays Jordan in San Francisco on Tuesday, before concluding its group stage against Austria back at Arrowhead Stadium on June 28.
READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, PREVIEWS & ANALYSIS HERE
Barnaby Lane is a highly experienced sports writer who has written for The Times, FourFourTwo Magazine, TalkSPORT, and Business Insider. Over the years, he's had the pleasure of interviewing some of the biggest names in world sport, including Usain Bolt, Rafael Nadal, Christian Pulisic, and more.