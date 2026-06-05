Lionel Messi’s Post-World Cup Future Teased by Argentina Boss

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni revealed that Lionel Messi will “keep playing as long as he wants,” insisting that the iconic captain remains as fiercely competitive as ever.

Messi has endured and enjoyed a fluctuating relationship with the Argentina national team. So often held up as the team’s underwhelming central figure, the diminutive idol twice retired from international duty before Scaloni even took on the job.

In the aftermath of a disappointing 2018 World Cup, Scaloni rang Messi up to try and convince him to come back. “You guys are crazy,” he told the new manager. However, after watching a new team built on a fresh young core impress in his absence, the feted figurehead was tempted back into the fold.

Argentina won the 2021 Copa América and Messi went into the following year’s World Cup insisting it would be his final outing as at international level. Yet, the euphoria of that triumph in Qatar extended his career and Argentina’s success, which earned the nation the 2024 Copa América. Despite never offering concrete confirmation of his involvement at this summer’s World Cup, Messi was an unsurprising pick for Scaloni’s roster—which may not even be his last.

“He’ll keep playing as long as he wants because we already know what he’s capable of,” the Argentina coach told Olé. “It’s no surprise that he’s playing in his sixth World Cup. How could that be a surprise? What is surprising is that he’s won only four titles with the national team.”

“He hasn’t changed much,” Scaloni continued, “he’s still the same, he’s still competitive, he’s going to play in his sixth World Cup, and he has the same drive. And I don’t think he’ll change; he’s the example you want to set for a soccer player. Look, it’s not what you win, it’s not how you play, but how you handle things, and that’s what we try to help the kids understand. They’re starting to get it.”

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The plane carrying Argentina to the World Cup was dedicated to one man. | Luis ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images

The plane waiting for Argentina’s roster at Ezeiza airport in Buenos Aires which would take them to the U.S. for this summer’s World Cup had been specially wrapped in the national team’s colors. They could have left it at just some sky blue stripes on the tail but a number was also included. There would only be one choice.

Some may say that the Argentina squad being literally carried to the tournament in a plane dedictated to Messi is a little too obvious of a metaphor. Yet, given his influence on the team’s players and coaching staff, perhaps it’s a fitting tribute.

“Every decision we’ve made, we’ve discussed it with him,” Scaloni freely admitted. “It’s pointless for me to just say here that I’m the one who decides: in his case—and I think he deserves it—I always talk it over with him, ask how he’s doing, and see if we can reach an agreement.

“I think that’s how it has to be, because, I repeat, even though he’s been on the field facing a lot of difficulties, he’s given us so much. So sometimes it’s even better that he’s struggling because of everything he brings to the table.”

Messi has been nursing a minor muscular injury heading into this summer’s tournament after being forced off in his final pre-World Cup game for Inter Miami. Scaloni didn’t provide a concrete update on his star man’s fitness but hinted at the concerns which he harbors.

“I imagine all the national teams are in the same boat, worried about the start of the World Cup, about making sure most of their players arrive in good shape, that they're in the best possible condition,” the World Cup winner mused. “It’s very difficult to reach 100%, to reach your full potential, but we’re doing well.”

As Scaloni was at pains to stress, Messi will dictate his own recovery.

However, it’s not an entirely one-way relationship between the two former teammates.

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Lionel Scaloni (far left) and Lionel Messi (the only one in blue) were teammates for Argentina. | Milan Rinck/Soccrates/Getty Images

Messi has had nine international managers during his two decades as an Argentina player. From the tender affection of José Pékerman, his former youth team coach, to the intimidating presence of the legendary Diego Maradona, none seemed capable of getting the best out of the modern generation’s greatest player. Until Scaloni.

The unique quality which the retired right back could lean upon was a history of playing together with Messi for the national team.

“Having been a teammate, there are things that work in your favor, because ultimately you got to know him in a different light,” Scaloni explained. “Because in the end, you have to maintain a certain distance—there’s always a gap between the coaching staff and the players. But having experienced his day-to-day life, having shared a locker room, gives you a certain advantage.

“And then there’s also being natural: there are times when you need to talk to him just as you would any other player, and always with honesty as your guide. I think it’s important to be sincere.

“It’s essential not to just talk about soccer. Their lives involve a lot of things, not just the ball. They have problems just like the rest of us. Sitting down to drink some mate [a traditional South America hot drink], as we’ve done with a lot of the guys, including Messi, and talking about life. I think that break from focusing solely on the ball is important.”

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