Argentina plays the second of three friendlies over the current international period when hosting Burkina Faso in Buenos Aires this Saturday.

La Albiceleste took to the field for the first time since losing the World Cup final earlier in the week, thrashing Bolivia 4–0 in the first outing since Lionel Messi announced his international retirement. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner will play his final Argentina match against Benin next Tuesday, but won’t be involved in the upcoming clash with Burkina Faso.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the sides—and potentially the last for a very long time—with Argentina the comfortable favorite to clinch victory and win a seventh match against African opposition this decade.

Here’s how viewers can catch Argentina’s game against the Stallions.

What Time Does Argentina vs. Burkina Faso Kick Off?

Location : Buenos Aires, Argentina

: Buenos Aires, Argentina Stadium : Estadio Monumental

: Estadio Monumental Date : Saturday, Oct. 3 / Sunday, Oct. 4

: Saturday, Oct. 3 / Sunday, Oct. 4 Kickoff Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (Oct. 4)

How to Watch Argentina vs. Burkina Faso on TV, Live Stream

While there are no broadcasters showing the friendly in Canada, ViX are providing coverage of the action in both the United States and Mexico.

The match technically kicks off in the early hours of Sunday morning for viewers in the United Kingdom, who can tune in via Premier Sports.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ViX Canada Not available Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom Premier Sports 2, Premier Sports Player

What’s Next for Argentina, Burkina Faso?

Argentina has one more friendly this international break. | Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

As mentioned, Messi will bring his legendary Argentina career to a close next Tuesday when playing Benin in a friendly at the Estadio Monumental. That will be La Albiceleste’s final match of the international period.

Burkina Faso has already played two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this break, meaning the clash with Argentina will be its last outing before a return in November.