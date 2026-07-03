How to Watch Argentina vs. Cabo Verde on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Lionel Messi returns to Miami, as Argentina’s World Cup title defense continues against debutants Cabo Verde in the round of 32.

The holders have been perfect so far, with their group stage concluding with a 3–1 win over Jordan despite Lionel Scaloni opting for widespread rotation. While there’s a distinct overreliance on one man, Argentina can get away with it when the man in question is still performing as if he’s the finest player on the planet.

Friday’s knockout tie is just reward for Cabo Verde‘s gritty, but nonetheless impressive, maiden World Cup. Three draws were enough for Bubista’s team to finish runner-up in Group H, knocking two-time winners Uruguay out in the process.

This contest will likely be a bridge too far, but it’s bound to be fun watching the Blue Sharks go about staging what would surely go down as the greatest World Cup upset.

Here’s how you can follow all the action from around the world.

What Time Does Argentina vs. Cabo Verde Kick Off?

Location : Miami, Florida, U.S.

: Miami, Florida, U.S. Stadium : Hard Rock Stadium

: Hard Rock Stadium Date : Friday, July 3

: Friday, July 3 Kick-off Time : 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST

: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST Referee: Drew Fischer (CAN)

How to Watch Argentina vs. Cabo Verde on TV, Live Stream

Audiences in the United States have plenty of options for Argentina’s first knockout tie. Fox and fuboTV are offering the game in English, while those eyeing a Spanish-speaking broadcast can head to Telemundo.

In Canada, viewers have the choice of multiple TSN channels and RDS, while those in Mexico can follow the action via Canal 5, TUDN, ViX and Azteca 7.

It’s not the latest of kick-offs for those watching in the United Kingdom, with the start of the weekend likely to tempt plenty into watching Messi on Friday night. The match will be shown on ITV1 and ITVX, as well as STV up in Scotland.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV1, ITVX, STV, STV Player

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What’s Next for Argentina, Cabo Verde?

Bubista’s players are already national heroes. | Joe Buvid/ISI Photos/Getty Images

These two teams are undoubtedly in the kindest quarter of the expanded bracket, with the heaviest hitters avoided until the semifinals.

The winner of Friday’s round of 32 clash in Miami will advance into the round of 16 and face either Australia or Egypt in Atalanta on July 7. Argentina could then return to the site of its opening game against Algeria for the quarterfinals, where Colombia is the most likely opponent. Switzerland and Ghana are also possibilities.

Brazil or England could await in the last four.

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