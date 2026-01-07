Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Atletico Madrid: Alonso Looks for Redemption
Real Madrid’s path to Spanish Super Cup glory begins against bitter rivals Atlético Madrid on Thursday night in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
This time last year, Los Blancos were dreaming of lifting the Spanish Super Cup in Carlo Ancelotti’s final campaign in charge. Then, they went on to suffer a 5–2 defeat in the final against Barcelona—the same scoreline of the first Madrid derby under Xabi Alonso.
The woeful effort put forth by Real Madrid against Los Colchoneros back in September was the first indication of cracks forming at the Bernabéu. Four months later, Alonso’s job is in jeopardy and the club is trailing Barcelona by four points in La Liga’s title race.
All will be forgiven—for now—if the 15-time Champions League winners leave Saudi Arabia with silverware, but first, they must get past Diego Simeone’s men without the injured Kylian Mbappé and Éder Militão, as well as Brahim Díaz, who remains at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Atletico Madrid (4-4-2)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—Conceding five goals against Atlético Madrid back in September was a stain on an otherwise sensational season from Courtois—one he will be eager to erase.
RB: Federico Valverde—Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold might have made the trip to Saudi Arabia, but until either player reaches full match fitness, Valverde gets the nod.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger—Rüdiger’s physicality could make all the difference in Thursday’s contest, as long as the Germany international keeps his cool and avoids any foolish mistakes.
CB: Dean Huijsen—The Spaniard is in line to make his first appearance of the new year after missing out at the weekend due to a minor injury. Raúl Asencio heads to the bench.
LB: Álvaro Carreras—The left back played his worst game in a white shirt against Atlético Madrid. Carreras must do better to lock down Giuliano Simeone and Alexander Sørloth this time around.
RM: Rodrygo—After a woeful start to the season, Rodrygo is suddenly Los Blancos’ most dangerous and creative player up top. The Brazilian tallied five goal contributions in his last four starts.
CM: Eduardo Camavinga—Real Madrid are a more balanced team with Camavinga in the lineup. Arda Güler once again makes way for the Frenchman, who hardly put a foot wrong in his return against Real Betis.
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—What was an injury scare at the weekend turned out to be just that—a scare. Tchouaméni participated in full training in the lead-up to the Spanish Super Cup and will once again anchor Alonso’s midfield.
LM: Jude Bellingham—The England international was thrown into September’s Madrid derby before he was fully fit. Four months later, Bellingham is back to his best and eyeing a redemptive performance on Thursday evening.
ST: Gonzalo García—Mbappé’s absence once again paves the way for Gonzalo to lead Alonso’s attack. The Real Madrid Castilla product will be brimming with confidence after bagging a perfect hat trick against Real Betis.
ST: Vinicius Junior—Pressure continues to mount on the Brazil international, who has now gone 15 games without a goal. Playing in Jeddah, though, might give Vinicius Jr a brief reprieve from the incessant whistles haunting him across Spain.