How to Watch Atlético Nacional vs. Inter Miami on TV, Live Stream

Inter Miami are back on the pitch for the second time in 2026 as they face Colombian giants Atlético Nacional on Saturday.

Led by manager Javier Mascherano, the Herons are looking for their first win of the new year after opening their preseason tour with a 3–0 loss against Peruvian giants, Alianza Lima last weekend in the club’s first match since winning MLS Cup on Dec. 6 against Vancouver Whitecaps.

Despite starting a strong lineup, headlined by two-time defending MLS MVP Lionel Messi, Miami struggled in their first fixture of the year and will want to turn things around when they take on one of South America’s most famous clubs this weekend.

The preseason clash will likely see the second Miami appearances for 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair and fullback Facundo Mora. However, former Premier League and La Liga defender Sergio Reguilón will not be available after suffering a knee sprain last time out.

Here’s how you can watch the Herons’ second match of the 2026 preseason.

What Time Does Atlético Nacional vs. Inter Miami Kick-Off?

Location : Medellín, Colombia

Stadium : Estadio Atanasio Girardot

: Medellín, Colombia : Estadio Atanasio Girardot Date: Saturday, Jan. 31

Saturday, Jan. 31 Kick-off Time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

How to Watch Atlético Nacional vs. Inter Miami on TV and Live Stream

Inter Miami’s clash with Atlético Nacional will be available only on pay-per-view, with OneFootball holding the rights to Saturday's match and the other South American friendlies on Miami’s preseason tour.

Fans can purchase the single match for $4.99 or a full preseason tour pass for $11.99.

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United States and Worldwide OneFootball

What’s Next for Inter Miami?

Enfocados para lo que se viene 🇨🇴⌛️ pic.twitter.com/kX6sWRYBNJ — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) January 29, 2026

Following the match in Peru, Miami will wrap up their three-game South American preseason tour against Ecuadorian powerhouse, Barcelona SC on Feb. 7, before facing current Ecuadorian Serie A champions Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico on Feb. 13.

The Herons then open the 2026 MLS regular season on Feb. 21 with a visit to Son Heung-min’s LAFC, while also keeping an eye on the Concacaf Champions Cup Round One matchup between Nashville SC and Atlético Ottawa, with the winner meeting Miami in the round of 16 in March.

READ THE LATEST INTER MIAMI NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE