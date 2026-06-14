How to Watch Australia vs. Turkiye on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Türkiye will end a 24-year absence from the World Cup when it faces Australia on Saturday night.

Real Madrid sensation Arda Güler came into the world three years after Türkiye’s last World Cup outing in 2002 and will hope to mark his debut in style as he spearheads a star-studded roster that also includes in-demand Juventus forward Kenan Yıldız.

Türkiye will fancy its chances against an Australia outfit that has qualified for every tournament since 2002 but has rarely made much noise. Three group-stage exits ae sandwiched in between trips to the round of 16 in both 2006 and 2022.

Here’s how you can keep up with all the action.

What Time Does Australia vs. Türkiye Kick Off?

Location : Vancouver, Canada

: Vancouver, Canada Stadium : BC Place

: BC Place Date : Saturday, June 12 / Sunday, June 13

: Saturday, June 12 / Sunday, June 13 Kick-off Time : 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. BST

: 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. BST Referee: Jesús Noel Valenzuela Sáez (VEN)

How to Watch Australia vs. Türkiye on TV, Live Stream

Fox Sports and fuboTV will share broadcasting duties in the United States, where those wanting a Spanish showing can also check in via Telemundo.

In Canada, viewers can choose between TSN, RDS, CTV and Crave, while Mexico’s showing will be through ViX.

In the United Kingdom, the early risers (or the nightowls) can catch the action on ITV or STV.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

What’s Next for Australia, Türkiye?

The USMNT is waiting. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

Both sets of players will have had eyes on the USMNT’s 4–1 drubbing of Paraguay, well aware that Mauricio Pochettino’s squad have set the standard in Group D this summer.

It’s Australia that will take on the U.S. next, traveling to Seattle on Friday looking for an upset victory and points that could be incredibly valuable in its bid to qualify for the knockout stages again.

Türkiye will be hoping to compound Paraguay’s misery next time out. Six points from its opening two matches would ease the pressure ahead of a battle with the USMNT on June 25 that many believe will decide first place in the group.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC