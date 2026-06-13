Australia vs. Turkiye—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Türkiye celebrates its long-awaited World Cup return by taking on a resilient Australia team in Vancouver on Saturday night.

It’s been 24 years since Türkiye performed on soccer’s grandest stage, and it needed the playoffs to book its place in North America this summer after finishing second to Spain in qualifying. Still, the talent at Vincenzo Montella‘s disposal in attacking areas cannot be underplayed, and the team boasts as good a chance as any to win a tight Group D.

Australia has been a World Cup regular in the 21st-century, although recent iterations have struggled to live up to the golden generation that impressed in Germany back in 2006. The Socceroos fought hard to reach the last 16 in Qatar, and some may fancy them to upset a few this summer, given the robustness with which they perform.

Manager Tony Popovic, one of the less glamorous names of the ’06 generation, is set to become the first Australian to both play and coach at a World Cup, having guided his country through a serene qualifying process.

Australia vs. Türkiye Score Prediction

Talented Turks Break Socceroos Down

Can Türkiye break Australia down? | BSR Agency/Getty Images

Australia will embrace its role as the underdog throughout this tournament, and there were indications during the warm-up matches as to how difficult it could be for opponents to break Popovic’s side down.

Mexico edged past the Socceroos 1–0, while Switzerland was held to a 1–1 draw on Saturday. Encouragingly, Australia fought back after trailing early. The team will have to be mightily efficient in attack to progress into the knockouts, because this roster isn’t cut out for creating chances at will.

Türkiye prepared for the tournament by beating North Macedonia and Venezuela. Excitement is rife back home, and this roster has already produced the goods on the big stage. Montella’s side was surprise quarterfinalists at Euro 2024.

Australia will force Türkiye to be patient in Saturday’s contest, but Türkiye is blessed with the requisite game-breakers to defy Socceroo stubbornness.

Türkiye’s form: Since losing 6–0 to Spain last September, Türkiye has won seven of its next eight games. The only blip was a 2–2 draw in the reverse fixture with La Roja.

Since losing 6–0 to Spain last September, Türkiye has won seven of its next eight games. The only blip was a 2–2 draw in the reverse fixture with La Roja. Australia’s opening game woes: The Socceroos have a wretched record in World Cup opening matches, losing five of six. Australia has also lost more games than any nation at the previous five World Cups (10).

Prediction: Australia 0–1 Türkiye

Australia Predicted Lineup vs. Türkiye

Recent debutant Yengi could lead the Socceroos’ attack. | Sports Illustrated.

Tony Popovic, who extended his contract on the eve of the tournament, will continue with a back three against Türkiye.

Harry Souttar probably thought his World Cup hopes were over when he tore his Achilles in December 2024, but he recovered in time to make Popovic’s roster. He’ll operate at the heart of Australia’s defense this summer, just as he did in Qatar.

The distinct Jackson Irvine will get the nod in Australia’s engine room, and Popovic has a wildcard to play in Nestory Irankunda, who has the speed to render the Socceroos a force on the counterattack. He could be utilized as a devastating option off the bench on Saturday.

Tete Yengi scored against Switzerland and staked his claim to be the leading man in Vancouver.

Australia predicted lineup vs. Türkiye (3-4-2-1): Ryan; Circati, Souttar, Burgess; Italiano, Irvine, Metcalfe, Bos; Volpato, Hrustić; Yengi.

Türkiye Predicted Lineup vs. Australia

Güler is the creative leader of this Turkish team. | Sports Illustrated.

There were no surprises in Vincenzo Montella’s 26-man roster, with Real Madrid‘s Arda Güler leading the way. Güler has evolved into a midfield controller in the Spanish capital, but will revert to a No. 10 role at the World Cup.

Montella has a big decision to make down the left-hand side, with Juventus star Kenan Yıldız in contention. Barış Alper Yılmaz is another option, having enjoyed an excellent season with Galatasaray.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Ferdi Kadıoğlu was one of the stars of Euro 2024, and he should start at leftback after playing 37 times in the Premier League for the Seagulls last season. Merih Demiral, once a coveted defender on Juve’s books, has also been a prominent figure for the national team under Montella, and he’ll lead the backline at this tournament.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Kerem Aktürkoğlu may have to wait for their first World Cup starts.

Türkiye predicted lineup vs. Australia (4-2-3-1): Çakir; Çelik, Demiral, Bardakcı, Kadıoğlu; Yüksek, Kökçü; Akgün, Güler, Yildiz; Gül.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Australia vs. Türkiye Kick Off?

Location : Vancouver, Canada

: Vancouver, Canada Stadium : BC Place

: BC Place Date : Saturday, June 12 / Sunday, June 13

: Saturday, June 12 / Sunday, June 13 Kick-off Time : 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. BST

: 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. BST Referee: Jesús Noel Valenzuela Sáez (VEN)

How to Watch Australia vs. Türkiye on TV, Live Stream

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