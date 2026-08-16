The 2026–27 La Liga campaign might already be underway, but Barcelona are still in preseason action, set to take on Basel in Switzerland on Sunday.

The defending Spanish champions and Real Madrid both got extra time to prepare for the season after so many first team members made deep runs at the 2026 World Cup. Hansi Flick only just welcomed back his contingent of world champions, headlined by Lamine Yamal and Pedri, a few days ago. New signing Anthony Gordon also joined up with the team following England’s third-place finish.

The superstars missed preseason bouts with CE Europa, Birmingham City, Nottingham Forest and Udinese. Next up on Barcelona’s docket are Basel, who have already kicked off their Swiss Super League and Swiss Cup campaigns.

The Catalans will be eager to put in a convincing performance before they return home for the Joan Gamper Trophy match against Egyptian side Al Ahly.

Here’s how to watch the upcoming friendly.

What Time Does Basel vs. Barcelona Kick Off?

Location : Basel, Switzerland

: Basel, Switzerland Stadium : St. Jakob-Park

: St. Jakob-Park Date: Sunday, Aug. 16

Sunday, Aug. 16 Kick-off Time: 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. BST

How to Watch Basel vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream

There is no way to watch Barcelona’s preseason clash with Basel outside of Spain. The club does not hold the rights to broadcast the friendly outside the country, where it will be available to watch on Barça Play, as well as the official FC Barcelona YouTube channel to premium subscribers.

Those interested in catching the bout in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Mexico will have to settle for following along on social media.

Barcelona’s official X account supplies real-time updates on all the action.

Country TV/Live Stream United States N/A Canada N/A Mexico N/A United Kingdom N/A

What’s Next for Barcelona?

Raphinha will be back in action with Barcelona next week. | Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

After Barcelona take on Basel, they get to return home to Catalonia in preparation for the Joan Gamper Trophy match on Wednesday, Aug. 19. The Catalans will face off with Al Ahly in front of a home crowd at the Camp Nou in their final preseason match.

Then, Flick’s men kick off their La Liga title defense away at Elche on Sunday, Aug. 23. They are expected to comfortably cruise past the inferior side even if their striker problem goes unsolved.