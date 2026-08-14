Why Barcelona and Real Madrid Are Not Playing on La Liga’s Opening Weekend

The 2026–27 La Liga campaign officially gets underway this weekend, with Alavés hosting Getafe as the new season’s opening match on Saturday.

Less than three months removed from Barcelona’s 29th title triumph, the season begins anew with a level playing field.

Barça are vying to retain their crown and win three in a row for the first time since Pep Guardiola’s legendary side of 2009–11. Real Madrid, meanwhile, give chase with José Mourinho back at the helm of a new-look team, adding spice to proceedings.

However, while there are five matches to kick the campaign off this weekend and seven in total across La Liga’s Matchday 1, neither the reigning champions nor last season’s runners-up are part of the schedule.

Why Barcelona, Real Madrid Aren’t Playing This Weekend

José Mourinho’s debut is set for next weekend. | Attila Kisbenedek/AFP/Getty Images

Instead, fans will have to wait another week to see Spain’s two biggest clubs return to competitive action, with Real Madrid not due to make their bow until Saturday, Aug. 22, against Espanyol at RCDE Stadium, a day before Barça travel to face Elche.

Los Blancos’s opening match of the La Liga season is an eagerly anticipated one as it represents the first competitive outing for Mourinho in his second spell at the club he first coached between 2010–2013. There could also be debuts for the likes of Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, Yan Diomande and more.

For Barça, the clash with Elche offers the chance of a potential first glimpse at new attacking arrivals Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi.

But why the wait? The reason relates to the World Cup. Both sides have been granted a delayed start to the domestic season as a result of their players’s heavy involvement in the latter stages of the summer’s tournament in North America.

Eight of Barcelona’s roster made it all the way to the final on July 19 with winners Spain, while Real Madrid stars Cucurella, Kylian Mbappé, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Jude Bellingham were all part of national teams that played eight games at the tournament.

Atlético Madrid, who also had players still involved in both the semifinals and final, are included as part of Matchday 1, but are scheduled to play on Wednesday, Aug. 19 against Málaga—allowing Diego Simeone’s men a couple of extra days preparation.

Barcelona, Real Madrid’s Opening La Liga Schedule

Camp Nou will host its first home game on Aug. 27. | Judit Cartiel/Getty Images

Barcelona’s first six matches

After playing Elche, Barcelona will host Athletic Club in their first home game of the season on Aug. 27. That will be followed by clashes against Rayo Vallecano (Aug. 31), Valencia (Sept. 6) and Levante (Sept. 13).

Real Madrid’s first six matches

Following the trip to Espanyol, the rest of Real Madrid’s first five La Liga matches sees them face Real Sociedad (Aug. 26), newly promoted Málaga (Aug. 30), Real Betis (Sept. 4) and Rayo Vallecano (Sept. 13).