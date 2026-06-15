How to Watch Belgium vs. Egypt on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Belgium may not have the same polished roster full of prime stars as it once did, but this is still the team to beat in Group G at the 2026 World Cup.

Rudi Garcia’s Red Devils open against Egypt in Seattle on Monday, perhaps the toughest test they will face in this round of the competition. The same, obviously, goes for Egypt.

Egypt has never performed well at a World Cup, still yet to win a match and losing all three in the 2018 group phase. For national hero Mohamed Salah, celebrating his 34th birthday on gameday against Belgium itself, this summer will almost certainly be his last chance on the global stage.

What Time Does Belgium vs. Egypt Kick Off?

Location : Seattle, United States

: Seattle, United States Stadium : Lumen Field

: Lumen Field Date : Sunday, June 15

: Sunday, June 15 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: Ramon Abatti (BRA)

How to Watch Belgium vs. Egypt on TV, Live Stream

FOX One is the place to be for viewers in the United States for an English broadcast, or alternatively Telemundo for Spanish language coverage which doesn’t include any adverts during hydration breaks.

For Canadian audiences, the match will run across TSN channels, as well as RDS. It is ViX in Mexico.

BBC One and associated digital platforms carry the match coverage in the U.K.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

What’s Next for Begium, Egypt?

Mohamed Salah has much to prove on the international stage. | Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

With Iran and New Zealand matches left to play, both teams will hope things become more straightforward once this opening fixture is out of the way.

Even defeat here, which is more likely for Egypt, doesn’t spell disaster in the knockout rounds picture if at least four points come from facing an Iran team battling enormous logistical and travel challenges, and New Zealand as the lowest-ranked team in this World Cup.

As long as this match doesn’t set in motion catastrophic momentum, both should be fine whatever.

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