How to Watch Brazil vs. Haiti on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

After underwhelming in its opening World Cup fixture, Brazil seeks to takes its frustrations out on minnows Haiti in Philadelphia on Friday.

A samba-less performance from the Seleção during its draw with Morocco last weekend means Carlo Ancelotti’s star-studded Brazil will be aiming to rack up an impressive win at Lincoln Financial field. It has scored 17 times in three past duels with Haiti and will be eager to extend its goal-laden streak against the current lowest-ranked team at the tournament.

Vinicíus Júnior, Raphinha and a band of other forward aces want to flex their attacking muscles, but Brazil must be wary of succumbing to the mightiest shock in World Cup history. Haiti impressed in defeat against Scotland, while Cabo Verde’s goalless draw with Spain on Monday underscores why Ancelotti’s men can’t afford complacency.

Here’s how to watch fifth vs. 85th in the FIFA rankings.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

What Time Does Brazil vs. Haiti Kick Off?

Location : Philadelphia, United States

: Philadelphia, United States Stadium : Lincoln Financial Field

: Lincoln Financial Field Date : Friday, June 19 / Saturday, June 20

: Friday, June 19 / Saturday, June 20 Kick-off Time : 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT / 1:30 a.m. BST (June 20)

: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT / 1:30 a.m. BST (June 20) Referee: Alejandro Hernández Hernández (USA)

How to Watch Brazil vs Haiti on TV, Live Stream

The FOX Network shares broadcasting duties with fuboTV and Telemundo in the United States, while Canadians can choose between TSN and RDS for the Brazil game.

Those in Mexico can opt for ViX or TUDN on Friday.

Soccer fans brave enough to stay up until the early hours of Saturday morning in the United Kingdom can watch along via ITV and STV.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico, TUDN United Kingdom ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

What’s Next for Brazil, Haiti?

Haiti hope to pull off an all-time World Cup shock. | Geoff Robins/AFP/Getty Images

If Brazil somehow fails to conquer Haiti, it will require a result against Scotland in its Group C finale on June 24 to reach the knockout phase. If the Seleçao win this Friday, then its last game could prove decisive in clinching top spot.

Haiti kick off at the same time on the same day against Morocco as it prepares for what will almost certainly be its final World Cup match of the summer.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC