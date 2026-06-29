How to Watch Brazil vs. Japan on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Brazil is seeking to avoid a repeat of its last result against Japan when the two sides collide in Monday’s World Cup round of 32 tie.

Japan was a surprise 3–2 victor in last October’s friendly meeting, the first and only time Samurai Blue has overcome the five-time world champion in 14 meetings. Brazil had led that clash in Tokyo by two goals before succumbing to an epic second-half comeback.

The Seleção can’t afford to fall into the same trap, although Carlo Ancelotti will select a much stronger XI for the upcoming battle in Houston.

Brazil and Japan are undefeated at the tournament to date, both impressing during their respective group stage campaigns. However, there is still room for improvements, and those must be made rapidly to avoid a premature exit.

Here’s how to catch an enticing World Cup round of 32 tie on TV and live stream.

What Time Does Brazil vs. Japan Kick Off?

Location : Houston, United States

: Houston, United States Stadium : NRG Stadium

: NRG Stadium Date : Monday, June 29

: Monday, June 29 Kick-off Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

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How to Watch Brazil vs. Japan on TV, Live Stream

The usual trio of Fox, fuboTV and Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo are offering the match in the United States.

In Canada, TSN and RDS share broadcasting duties, while ViX is the sole option for audiences in Mexico.

ITV have secured the rights to show this fixture in the United Kingdom.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV, STV

What’s Next for Brazil, Japan?

Japan dreams of making the round of 16. | David Ramos/Getty Images

For one of Brazil and Japan, Monday will be the end of the road. For the other, the round of 16 awaits.

The winner of Monday’s match will face an equally awkward opponent in the next round. Yan Diomande’s Côte d’Ivoire or Erling Haaland’s Norway will be the next hurdle to overcome.

Côte d’Ivoire vs. Norway is staged on Tuesday, June 30, with the subsequent round of 16 tie against Brazil or Japan coming on July 5.

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