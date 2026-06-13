How to Watch Brazil vs. Morocco on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Brazil gets its 2026 World Cup campaign underway on Saturday with an eagerly anticipated meeting with African giants Morocco.

Carlo Ancelotti will learn a lot from his side in this one, undoubtedly their toughest test in Group C—with all due respect to Haiti and Scotland. Expectations are high, although a tinge of defeatism continues to follow a Brazil setup that has now gone 32 years without lifting this famous trophy, last doing so on U.S. soil all the way back in 1994.

Morocco will be under no illusion as to the quality of the opposition, but Mohamed Ouahbi will back his side to disrupt this tournament in the same way they did four years ago in Qatar, when they made it all the way to the semifinals.

Here’s how you can keep up with Saturday’s action.

What Time Does Brazil vs. Morocco Kick Off?

Location : East Rutherford, New Jersey

: East Rutherford, New Jersey Stadium : MetLife Stadium

: MetLife Stadium Date : Saturday, June 13

: Saturday, June 13 Kick-off Time : 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. GMT

: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. GMT Referee: Slavko Vinčić (SVN)

How to Watch Brazil vs. Morocco on TV, Live Stream

Those in the United States have plenty of options for this one. Fox Sports and fuboTV will both be covering the game, with Spanish-speaking broadcast will be offered by Telemundo.

TSN, CTV, RDS and Crave are all showing the game in Canada, while in Mexico, audiences can tune into one of many channels, including Canal 5, TUDN and ViX.

Those staying up late in the United Kingdom can catch the action on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Las Estrellas, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer

What’s Next for Brazil, Morocco?

Achraf Hakimi’s Morocco is out to make some noise. | Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

This has been billed as the battle for top spot in Group C, with both Brazil and Morocco likely confident of picking up six points in their final two fixtures. On paper, the victor in this one should be winning the full nine available.

Brazil takes on underdog Haiti on Friday, June 19 and rounds out the group stage five days later against Scotland. For Morocco, those fixtures are reversed, with the Tartan Army the bigger threat of the other two sides in this group.

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