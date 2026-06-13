Brazil vs. Morocco—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Brazil’s quest to claim a sixth World Cup crown begins in New Jersey on Saturday, as it takes on African champions Morocco in Group C.

Synonymous with this competition, the Seleção has featured in every World Cup since its 1930 inception and is a five-time champion. However, it’s currently in the midst of the longest drought (24 years) since first winning the tournament back in 1950. Perhaps coincidentally, Brazil broke a 24-year duck at the 1994 World Cup, the last time the U.S. hosted the tournament

The Brazilians have turned to foreign influence for the first time, with venerated Italian Carlo Ancelotti leading them out this summer. A troubled qualifying campaign means expectations have been tempered back home, but now that we’re into the swing of things, Brazilians are once again hopeful of their country standing proudly at the summit of the soccer world once more.

The nation’s opening game will be far from plain sailing, with Morocco history-makers and semifinalists last time out in Qatar. They’ve grown stronger since then, claiming Africa Cup of Nations glory, albeit in quite bizarre circumstances, earlier this year.

The man partly responsible for Morocco’s meteoric rise, manager Walid Regragui, is no longer at the helm, quitting his post three months ahead of the World Cup. Morocco is now led by Mohamed Ouahbi, but there have been few signs of any significant change.

Brazil vs. Morocco Score Prediction

Seleção Begins With Huge Victory

Brazil has a tough opening game. | Yuri Laurindo/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

This is one of the most anticipated group stage matches of the tournament, with two top 10 globally-ranked nations locking horns at MetLife Stadium.

Brazil is starting to look like it’s found a groove under Ancelotti, winning its warm-up matches against Panama and Egypt, while Morocco was impressive in its 1–1 draw with Norway after thumping Madagascar 4–0.

It’s set to be a feverish occasion, with both sides aware of how important an opening matchday victory will be. The winner will set itself up for topping the group, but a draw leaves Group C wide open.

Brazil’s opening game record : The five-time world champion has lost just one of its opening games at the World Cup since 1930. A 1–1 draw with Switzerland to start the 2018 World Cup was the first time Brazil hadn’t won its opening match since 1978. It returned to winning ways in Qatar, beating Serbia 2–0.

: The five-time world champion has lost just one of its opening games at the World Cup since 1930. A 1–1 draw with Switzerland to start the 2018 World Cup was the first time Brazil hadn’t won its opening match since 1978. It returned to winning ways in Qatar, beating Serbia 2–0. Carlo Ancelotti factor : There have been far superior Brazilian rosters, but not for decades has the Seleção been led so expertly on the touchline. Ancelotti hasn’t had it all his own way at the start of his reign, but there have been signs in 2026 of Brazil developing an impressive rhythm with the Italian in charge. His laissez-faire approach should work with this group.

: There have been far superior Brazilian rosters, but not for decades has the Seleção been led so expertly on the touchline. Ancelotti hasn’t had it all his own way at the start of his reign, but there have been signs in 2026 of Brazil developing an impressive rhythm with the Italian in charge. His laissez-faire approach should work with this group. Morocco’s injury concerns: This is an excellent Morocco team who will cause Brazil problems on Saturday, but it is unlikely to be at its very best. The recent managerial switch may lead to some early-tournament disconnect, and the squad suffered a couple of casualties in the draw with Norway.

Prediction: Brazil 2–1 Morocco

Brazil seeks a sixth star. | Sports Illustrated

Neymar Junior suffered a calf injury almost immediately after Ancelotti surprisingly included him in his 26-man roster. The 34-year-old, enjoying his last dance in North America, won’t be fit for Brazil’s opening game, but he’s said to be progressing well in his recovery.

Lucas Paquetá should start in a No. 10 position for Ancelotti’s side, while Matheus Cunha is poised to get the nod up front. Igor Thiago and Endrick will wait patiently to make an impact off the bench.

Gabriel will play for the first time since his gut-wrenching penalty miss in the Champions League final, and he’ll partner Paris Saint-Germain’s captain, Marquinhos, who consoled him right after he blazed over from 12 yards.

Dynamic fullback Wesley has been ruled out of the tournament through injury, and Ancelotti has opted for more midfield cover to replace him. In comes Man Utd-bound Éderson to boost the depth chart.

Brazil predicted lineup vs. Morocco (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Guimarães; Raphinha, Paquetá, Vinicius Jr; Cunha.

Morocco Predicted Lineup vs. Brazil

Morocco is stacked with talent. | Sports Illustrated.

Manchester United fullback Noussair Mazraoui suffered a shoulder injury in the 1–1 draw with Norway in preparation for the tournament, but he’s already returned to training and is expected to be included in Saturday’s starting lineup.

With the electrifying Achraf Hakimi the starting rightback, Mazraoui will occupy the left flank.

In more worrying news, winger Abde Ezzalzouli’s World Cup is under threat after he also picked up an injury against Norway. Without him, Morocco will likely use a collection of No. 10’s behind fluid center forward Ismael Saibari.

Morocco is without one of the heroes from 2022, center back Nayef Aguerd, this summer, so Issa Diop’s commitment was welcomed. The Fulham defender could start alongside Crystal Palace’s Chadi Riad in New Jersey.

Morocco predicted lineup vs. Brazil (4-2-3-1): Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad; Mazroaui; Bouaddi, El Aynaoui; Díaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari.

Pick Your World Cup XIs!

What Time Does Brazil vs. Morocco Kick Off?

Location : East Rutherford, New Jersey

: East Rutherford, New Jersey Stadium : MetLife Stadium

: MetLife Stadium Date : Saturday, June 13

: Saturday, June 13 Kick-off Time : 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. GMT

: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. GMT Referee: Slavko Vinčić (SVN)

How to Watch Brazil vs. Morocco on TV, Live Stream

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