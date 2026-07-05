How to Watch Brazil vs. Norway on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

The round of 16 pits record world champion Brazil against tournament dark horse Norway in an utterly tantalizing affair on Sunday.

Brazil went unbeaten during its group stage campaign to set up a date with Japan in the round of 32, but Carlo Ancelotti required a 95th-minute decider from Gabriel Martinelli to book his side’s spot in the next round. More last-gasp heroics could be needed against a formidable Norwegian team.

The Scandinavians are thriving at their first World Cup since 1998, with talisman Erling Haaland having inspired them to victories over Iraq, Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire. The battle with Brazil will force Norway to raise its level once again.

Sunday’s clash promises excitement as silky samba meets Viking grit. Here’s how to watch it live.

What Time Does Brazil vs. Norway Kick Off?

Location : East Rutherford, United States

: East Rutherford, United States Stadium : MetLife Stadium

: MetLife Stadium Date : Sunday, July 5

: Sunday, July 5 Kick-off Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST

How to Watch Brazil vs. Norway on TV, Live Stream

The usual trio of fuboTV, Telemundo and the Fox Network are showing Brazil vs Norway in the United States, while ViX is the only option for Mexican audiences.

TSN, RDS, CTV and Crave offer a range of viewing choices for those in Canada.

ITV and STV are the broadcasters in the United Kingdom.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

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What’s Next for Brazil, Norway?

Haaland is not ready to go home yet. | Al Bello/Getty Image

One of these super sides will be eliminated come the final whistle at MetLife Stadium, but the victor secures their place in the quarterfinal of the competition.

Co-host Mexico or former world champion England will be the next awkward adversary for Brazil or Norway, with the quarterfinal clash taking place on July 11 in Florida.

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