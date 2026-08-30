Chelsea have spent much of the BlueCo era trying to morph into Brighton & Hove Albion, and ironically, the Blues have struggled mightily when the two clubs have met on the pitch.

The visitors head into Sunday’s fixture at Stamford Bridge having won three successive head-to-head duels. They’ve had Chelsea’s number in recent times, but are facing a Blues outfit emboldened by Xabi Alonso’s arrival as manager and an exciting front three.

’JP Morgan’ took center stage in their opening weekend victory at local rivals Fulham, with Cole Palmer, João Pedro and Morgan Rogers all on the scoresheet in the 3–2 win. However, Brighton were collectively more impressive in their rout of Aston Villa the day before, and they’ll soon be preparing for a second taste of European soccer after trouncing Tromso in their Conference League playoff.

An intriguing bout lies ahead in west London, and here’s how you can watch all the action unfold.

What Time Does Chelsea vs. Brighton Kick Off?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge Date: Sunday, Aug. 39

Sunday, Aug. 39 Kickoff Time: 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Brighton on TV, Live Stream

Chelsea welcome Brighton to the Bridge on Sunday afternoon, and the match will be shown on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. It will be accessible on Sky’s Main Event channel, as well as Sky GO and NOW TV if you’re watching on the move.

DAZN and FuboTV are continuing to provide Premier League streams in Canada, with the latter also a streaming option in the United States. NBC Sports is also broadcasting Sunday’s fixture in the U.S.

HBO Max and TNT Sports are the two options in Mexico.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States fuboTV, NBCSN United Kingdom Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico

What’s Next for Chelsea, Brighton?

Brighton qualified for the Conference League league phase on Thursday. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Brighton will begin their Conference League campaign in October, with matches against Monaco and Getafe on their docket after Thursday’s draw.

Domestically, the Seagulls are back at the Amex Stadium next Saturday to host a dangerous Leeds United side. Brighton also travel to Coventry City and host Arsenal before the international break.

Chelsea don’t have European soccer to worry about, but they have joined Brighton in the third round of the Carabao Cup. The Blues face Leeds next month, while Brighton travel to Manchester United.

Hull City are up next for Alonso’s side in the Premier League, with that match scheduled for next Saturday afternoon.