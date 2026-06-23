How to Watch Colombia vs. DR Congo on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Colombia is aiming to capitalise on Portugal’s slow start to the World Cup when it faces DR Congo in Guadalajara on Monday night.

The Leopards, who competed as Zaire in 1974, earned their first point in the tournament’s history against the much-fancied Portuguese on Matchday 1, with Yoane Wissa’s strike cancelling out João Neves’s early header.

Colombia’s subsequent victory over debutant Uzbekistan means it led the way in Group K heading into the next round of fixtures. Now, it’ll be aiming to avoid succumbing to DR Congo’s stubborn resistance.

Victory for the South Americans books its place in the knockouts, while DR Congo can take another baby step towards the round of 32 by securing another positive result against the odds.

Here’s how you can keep up with Wednesday night’s action.

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What Time Does Colombia vs. DR Congo Kick Off?

Location : Guadalajara, Mexico

: Guadalajara, Mexico Stadium : Estadio Akron

: Estadio Akron Date : Tuesday, June 23 / Wednesday, June 24

: Tuesday, June 23 / Wednesday, June 24 Kick-off Time : 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST (June 24)

: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST (June 24) Referee: Maurizio Mariani (ITA)

How to Watch Colombia vs. DR Congo on TV, Live Stream

If you’re tuning into Colombia’s clash with DR Congo on Tuesday night, Fox Sports and fuboTV are once again the primary streaming options in the United States. A Spanish-speaking broadcast will be supplied by Telemundo, too.

TSN is the primary broadcaster of this Group K clash in Canada, with an array of channels showing the game. RDS is another option, while viewers in Mexico have the choice of Azteca and ViX.

This fixture is another that will compromise the sleeping patterns of those willing to stay up late into the night in the United Kingdom. Scots can access the game via STV, while the rest of the U.K. can tune in via ITV1 and ITVX.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App Mexico Azteca 7, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

What’s Next for Colombia, DR Congo?

Colombia faces Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal on Matchday 3. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Colombia’s duel with Portugal on Matchday 3 had been billed as the decisive fixture of Group K before the tournament got underway, and the pair could yet be playing for top spot when they collide in Miami on June 27.

Kicking off simultaneously in Atalanta is DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan, with both hoping to sneak into the knockouts via a third-place group finish.

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