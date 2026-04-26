Wrexham will hope to strengthen their grip on the final Championship playoff position when they travel to face league champions Coventry City on Sunday.

The Red Dragons leapfrogged Hull City into sixth place on Tuesday when they defeated Oxford United on the same night the Tigers were held to a draw by Leicester City. It leaves the two clubs level on 70 points heading into the final two matches of the regular league season, with only goal difference between them.

Coventry won the league when they thrashed Portsmouth in midweek and will be handed the Championship trophy this weekend in their final home match. Phil Parkinson’s side will hope to spoil the celebrations in their attempt to join the Sky Blues in the Premier League next season.

Wrexham won 3–2 when the sides met in October, as Kieffer Moore scored a memorable hat-trick. Parkinson's side also won 4–3 on their last visit to Coventry, when they dumped them out of the FA Cup as a National League side back in January 2023.

Here’s how you can follow the huge match this weekend.

What Time Does Coventry vs. Wrexham Kick Off?

Location : Coventry, England

: Coventry, England Stadium : Coventry Building Society Arena

: Coventry Building Society Arena Date : Sunday, April 26

: Sunday, April 26 Kick-off Time : 12 p.m. BST / 7 a.m. PT / 4 a.m. ET

: 12 p.m. BST / 7 a.m. PT / 4 a.m. ET Referee: Samuel Allison

How to Watch Coventry vs. Wrexham on TV, Live Stream

Wrexham have won their previous two matches and kept clean sheets in both. | MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Wrexham’s trip to face Coventry City will only be available to watch on Paramount+ in the United States, while viewers in Canada have the choice between fuboTV or DAZN.

There are two options for those is Mexico, who can watch the match on either ESPN or Disney+ Premium.

Supporters in the United Kingdom can watch the match on Sky Sports and stream it via the Sky Go App. The match has also been selected for free coverage on ITV and will also be available to stream via their online platform.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+ Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico ESPN2 Mexico, Disney+ Premium Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1, ITV X, Now TV, Sky Go, Sky Go Extra, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports UHD

What’s Next for Coventry and Wrexham?

Wrexham have two matches left of the Championship season. | Courtesy of Wrexham_AFC on X

Wrexham host playoff side Middlesbrough in their final match of the Championship season next weekend. Phil Parkinson’s side were held to a 1–1 draw when they made the trip to the North East earlier in the season. Whatever happens against Coventry, the Red Dragons know the battle for sixth place will head into the final weekend.

Coventry have already wrapped up the Championship title and will be awarded the trophy this weekend. They finish the season with a trip to face Watford on the final day.

READ THE LATEST WREXHAM NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC