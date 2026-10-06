Croatia is seeking unlikely revenge when hosting Spain in the fourth round of Nations League fixtures.

Slaven Bilić’s first defeat of his second reign came at the hands of the world champion, who, with a large helping hand from Lamine Yamal, ran out 4–1 victors when the sides clashed last week. Unfortunately for Bilić and his players, things have since got much, much worse.

Croatia suffered its largest ever defeat over the weekend, losing 7–0 to England as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Co. ran riot against a desperate defense. It will be lucky to avoid a third straight defeat when La Roja come to town.

Spain is currently on a 10-match winning run and 41-game unbeaten streak (excluding penalty shootout defeats), with Luis de la Fuente’s side comfortably the best on the planet right now. Another goal-laden win is on the cards in Split.

Here’s how to watch a repeat of the 2022–23 Nations League final.

What Time Does Croatia vs. Spain Kick Off?

Location : Split, Croatia

: Split, Croatia Stadium : Stadion Poljud

: Stadion Poljud Date : Tuesday, Oct. 6

: Tuesday, Oct. 6 Kickoff Time : 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m BST

: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m BST Referee : Erik Lambrechts (BEL)

: Erik Lambrechts (BEL) VAR: Bram Van Driessche (BEL)

How to Watch Croatia vs. Spain on TV, Live Stream

ViX and fuboTV are the destinations for viewers in the United States, while the latter will also be showing the match alongside DAZN in Canada.

It’s Sky Sports and izzi who share broadcasting duties in Mexico.

Those in the United Kingdom can pay a one-off fee of £2.49 to watch via Amazon Prime Video.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States fuboTV, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Croatia, Spain?

Lamine Yamal will soon return to tormenting La Liga defenses. | Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/Getty Images.

This is the final match of the international break for Croatia and Spain, who won’t return to Nations League action until next month.

Both teams will finish their group stage campaigns against England and Czechia across a three-day period in mid-November.