How to Watch Croatia vs. Spain on TV, Live Stream
Croatia is seeking unlikely revenge when hosting Spain in the fourth round of Nations League fixtures.
Slaven Bilić’s first defeat of his second reign came at the hands of the world champion, who, with a large helping hand from Lamine Yamal, ran out 4–1 victors when the sides clashed last week. Unfortunately for Bilić and his players, things have since got much, much worse.
Croatia suffered its largest ever defeat over the weekend, losing 7–0 to England as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Co. ran riot against a desperate defense. It will be lucky to avoid a third straight defeat when La Roja come to town.
Spain is currently on a 10-match winning run and 41-game unbeaten streak (excluding penalty shootout defeats), with Luis de la Fuente’s side comfortably the best on the planet right now. Another goal-laden win is on the cards in Split.
Here’s how to watch a repeat of the 2022–23 Nations League final.
• PREVIEW: Croatia vs. Spain—Nations League: Predictions and Lineups
What Time Does Croatia vs. Spain Kick Off?
- Location: Split, Croatia
- Stadium: Stadion Poljud
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6
- Kickoff Time: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m BST
- Referee: Erik Lambrechts (BEL)
- VAR: Bram Van Driessche (BEL)
How to Watch Croatia vs. Spain on TV, Live Stream
ViX and fuboTV are the destinations for viewers in the United States, while the latter will also be showing the match alongside DAZN in Canada.
It’s Sky Sports and izzi who share broadcasting duties in Mexico.
Those in the United Kingdom can pay a one-off fee of £2.49 to watch via Amazon Prime Video.
Country
Broadcaster(s)
United States
fuboTV, ViX
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Croatia, Spain?
This is the final match of the international break for Croatia and Spain, who won’t return to Nations League action until next month.
Both teams will finish their group stage campaigns against England and Czechia across a three-day period in mid-November.
Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.